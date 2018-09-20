‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’: Have LeeAnne Locken And Fiancé Rich Emberlin Set A Wedding Date?

Many have doubted the future of LeeAnne Locken and Rich Emberlin.

LeeAnne Locken and Rich Emberlin’s extended engagement was a hot topic on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, which included the Real Housewives of Dallas star and comedian Brendan Schaub.

During the episode, host Andy Cohen shared a clip in which Schaub was seen suggesting the couple set a budget for their nuptials instead of spending tons of money on a marriage that may not last. Right away, Locken shot down the idea that she was focusing on an elaborate wedding and revealed her actual plans.

“The reality is I’m getting married at the Cathedral of Hope,” she explained.

However, when it comes to a wedding date, Locken and Emberlin don’t appear to have set one quite yet. Instead, they’ve been narrowing their guest list down as Locken continues to suffer from anxiety over the finality of marriage.

“It’s about my fear of commitment. Look, forever seems like a long, long time,” she admitted.

Later on in the episode, a caller phoned in to ask Locken about which of her Real Housewives of Dallas co-stars will be invited to her big day. In response, Locken revealed she would not be leaving anyone off of her guest list, despite her occasional feuds on the hit series.

“I’m getting married at my LGBTQ church in Dallas and I believe in inclusion, not exclusion. So, everyone will be invited,” she explained.

Below is a photo taken of LeeAnne Locken and Rich Emberlin earlier this year during filming on The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 3.

According to People, During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas, LeeAnne Locken opened up to her co-stars about the reason it was taking her and Rich Emberlin so long to walk down the aisle. At the time, Locken revealed her husband’s blindness had impacted their planning.

“At the moment, why I haven’t pushed to move forward with a wedding date is that it’s been very difficult with him being blinded,” the reality star explained. “Here’s the thing, he’s not in a happy place. It affects him and we are together. So I’m just being patient.”

Locken also said that because Emberlin had been divorced three times before her, she was nervous about taking the next step with him.

To see more of LeeAnne Locken, Rich Emberlin, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 3 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.