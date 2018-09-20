Kourtney Kardashian Considers Changing Custody Agreement With Scott Disick, Per ‘Life & Style’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been working on their co-parenting as of late. However, the pair may be in for a change if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star decides that she needs to take some legal action in their custody agreement.

According to a Sept. 20 report by Life & Style Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick do nearly everything they can to keep their kids happy, including going to therapy together. However, Kourt was recently blindsided and furious when she learned that Scott had introduced the children to his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, without talking to her about it first.

“Kourt and Scott still fight over the kids. She actually thinks Scott is a great dad — but there are issues she can’t ignore,” an insider revealed.

Currently, the couple has no official custody agreement drawn up, and since they were never married, they never had to figure it all out through the legal system. However, Kourtney Kardashian is now said to be considering having legal documents drawn up that detail their custody plan so that she can be protected in the future.

“Kourtney doesn’t like to be blindsided. She’s considering having custody guidelines put in writing. That way she can take legal action if she has to,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although Kourtney may have been a bit upset by Scott introducing the kids to Sofia, she allegedly now trusts the model to be around her three children: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

Sources previously told People Magazine that Kourtney and the entire Kardashian family are said to love Sofia and believe that she has been a very good influence on Scott, who has struggled with demons such as alcohol abuse in the past.

“Everyone really likes her. They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem. Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person. Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together,” the insider said.

In addition, Kourtney Kardashian is also allegedly thankful that Sofia Richie is there to help Scott Disick during his time with the children, and that the kids have all given her good reports on their time with Richie.

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia. The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia,” the source added.