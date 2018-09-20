Jack Black Calls Donald Trump A ‘Piece Of S**t’ At His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

"I love you all so much all... Except for Donald Trump."

Jack Black was awarded his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, and he used the occasion to take a dig at another person who’s been honored with such a star: Donald Trump.

As The Independent reports, Black became the 2,645th person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame, an honor he received for his film career — including starring roles in School of Rock, Goosebumps, and most recently, The House With A Clock In Its Walls.

In a ceremony attended by his colleagues alongside his friends and family, Black ruminated on his childhood dreams of someday having a star.

“I’ve wanted one of these things for so long. Since I was a kid I thought, ‘Oh man, if you get one of those stars on the sidewalk that means you’ve made it.’ And I feel like I’ve finally grasped that sweet brass ring. In the immortal words of Axl Rose, ‘Where do we go now?'”‘

The “brass ring” that Jack is referring to is the symbol given on each recipient’s star — a brass circle — that indicates which medium (or media) the honoree works in. For TV stars and producers, for example, there’s a TV. For movie stars, such as Jack Black, the iconography is that of a film projector. For honorees who have worked in multiple areas, they get multiple rings.

The idiom certainly predates its usage by Hollywood elites, however.

Jack Black joked that he had "made it" and it was time to retire after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. https://t.co/ucPQB8fOPO — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 19, 2018

According to Variety, Black, true to form, made several humorous clips during his induction speech, including thanking his sister from driving all the way from “the Valley” — the San Fernando Valley, about a half-hour’s drive away — and his niece ditching school to attend the ceremony.

Besides the good-natured and gentle ribbing Black dished out to his family, the King Kong actor had a decidedly less friendly thing to say about another Walk of Fame honoree. As Jack concluded his speech, he took a dig at Donald Trump, whose own star is a few blocks down the street from Black’s.

“I love you all so much. Except for Donald Trump, he’s a piece of s**t! Peace out, love you!”

This is not the first time the 49-year-old has publicly taken a jab at Trump. As The Guardian reported at the time, back in 2017 Black described Trump as being “like Charlie Sheen when he was on crack.”

“Where are we where the president and Charlie Sheen are on the same exact page?”

As for Trump, his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized once again this week. As reported by the Inquisitr, an artist using the name “Plastic Jesus” affixed prison bars over Trump’s marker — a visual metaphor for what he believes is Trump’s impending incarceration.