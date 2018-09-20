‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, September 21: Ridge Secretly Meets Judge, Thorne’s New Angle

Brooke is worried sick that someone may find out about her clandestine meetings with Bill Spencer.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 21 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) will be looking at all the legal angles for the upcoming court case, while Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) decides to skip the hard work and go straight to Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando). Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) takes Katie (Heather Tom) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) by surprise with an announcement, while Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is petrified that someone will uncover her own dirty little secret.

Brooke feels torn. Not only is she betraying her sister, but she is also going behind her husband’s back every time that she visits with Bill. However, Brooke justifies sneaking around by claiming that she has Will’s best interests at heart. Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that she believes that Will (Finnegan George) should not be deprived of his father. B&B spoilers, via Highlight Hollywood, indicate that Brooke’s conscience will start to eat away at her as she knows that her integrity may be at stake.

Bill and Justin will continue strategizing about the custody battle. Justin has already subpoenaed Wyatt (Darin Brooks) to testify on behalf of Bill. They’re hoping that Wyatt will tell the judge what he wants to hear, since Bill currently has a better relationship with him than with Liam (Scott Clifton).

The newly engaged Thorne will make a stunning announcement to Katie and Carter. It seems as if he has been thinking of attacking the court case from another angle, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. Thorne may decide that he and Katie might have a better shot at gaining custody of Will if they were a family. Not only will this signal that they are a stable family unit, but it will also show the judge that Will could have a male father-figure in his life forever. He is hoping that it would give them the edge to ensure that Katie gains sole custody.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that viewers will see another side of Ridge. It seems as if the dressmaker is not averse to meeting judges in secret, especially if the judge is presiding over Katie and Bill’s court hearing. Will Ridge bribe the judge, or does he have other business with the lawmaker? It seems more likely that Ridge will do whatever it takes to make sure that Bill loses custody of his son. Joe Lando, better known as Byron Sully from Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, debuts as Judge Craig McMullen. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful to see if the judge can be swayed, then check back with Inquisitr for new spoilers, updates, and casting news.