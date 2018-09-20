Khloe Kardashian Says Social Media Is ‘A Gift And A Curse’

Khloe Kardashian recently spoke out about the pros and cons of the social media world, and how she and her famous sisters handle the negativity that can sometimes come with platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

According to a Sept. 20 report by Glamour UK, Khloe Kardashian sat down for an extensive interview, and revealed her thoughts on social media, and the problems and responsibilities that go along with posting on certain sites.

“I know that social media is a gift and a curse, but we control our own social media. You are painting a picture of yourself to the world with these snapshots in time that are going to live forever. In twenty years, people will still be able to look these images up and you need to be careful and think about your future,” Kardashian told the magazine.

Khloe went on to reveal that she feels “overwhelmed” when it comes to posting photos of her daughter, True Thompson. Kardashian is particularly bothered by all of the negativity that her daughter already attracts from trolls — and she’s only five-months-old.

“I feel a bit overwhelmed for my daughter already, gosh all the things I am going to have to control and filter out of her life, all the negative BS that you and I didn’t have to deal with at those fundamental evolving ages, and that’s something I worry about,” True’s mommy stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has already had to shut off comments on her Instagram photos due to online haters who were posting racist remarks about her young daughter.

After Khloe posted a photo of baby True with her cousins — Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, and Kim Kardashian’s baby girl, Chicago West — fans began to compare their skin tones, calling out little True for being darker complected than her cousins.

However, Kardashian’s fans had her back when it came to dealing with the online trolls. As soon as her Instagram followers saw the negative comments about Khloe’s baby girl they sprang to action, calling out all of the haters for commenting about an innocent child.

“If you can sit and attack babies whether it be about complexion or not YOU’RE DISGUSTING,” one Instagram use wrote. “These kids didn’t choose to be born to a rich family. Get over it. They’re adorable and will do just fine without y’all.” Another comment read, “How miserable do you have to be to say something hateful about a baby?” a third fan wrote.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!