Kim Kardashian Posts Hilarious Throwback Photo Of Herself With Her Sisters

Kim Kardashian took to social media this week to share a hilarious throwback photo of herself and her two sisters — Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian — as they completely freaked out about something during a scene on the family’s reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian posted the funny snapshot to her Instagram account on Wednesday. In the photo, Kim is standing in the middle of her two sisters and has a very worried and scared look on her face. Kim is wearing a loose fitting sweater, and has her long hair parted to the side.

Khloe Kardashian is to Kim’s side and is seen screaming about whatever is going on in the scene. She has her dark hair parted down the middle and is wearing a hoodie and her signature hoop earrings.

Kourtney Kardashian may be the most comical part of the picture. The oldest Kardashian sister is yelling and looking upset as she has her hands in her hair. She’s wearing a button up blouse, a bracelet, and multiple rings on her fingers.

“MOOD,” Kim Kardashian captioned the funny photo. “What was happening here?” Kourtney commented. “No clue but too good not to post,” Kim replied to her sister, along with a cry laughing emoji.

Kim never revealed why she posted the photo with that caption, but some fans began to speculate in the comments that it could be because her husband, Kanye West, announced that he planned to move back to Chicago and “never” leave again.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye recently told fans that he planned to move back to his hometown of Chicago, and stay there. However, sources tell People Magazine that Kim’s not too worried about the prospect of such a move, thinking it unlikely.

In fact, she believes that her husband may even change his mind about returning to the Windy City long term.

“Kanye has a tendency though to change his mind quickly, so she is just going along with his plans because it makes him happy. Next week, something else might make him happier,” one insider dished.

However, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly already purchased a home in Chicago, where Kim plans to take the kids for visits in order to get away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood — though she’s not leaving L.A.

“She thinks it’s best for the kids to continue their schedule in LA. North is in school and everything is working great. Kim doesn’t think a permanent move to Chicago benefits the kids. Also, Kim wants to be around her family as much as possible too. She loves their new house and it finally feels like a home to her,” the source stated.