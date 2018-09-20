Chris Pratt Says Hollywood Is Not Anti-Religious

The actor says Hollywood isn't anti-religious but after the Emmys, some people disagree.

Chris Pratt, the actor who stars in Guardians of the Galaxy, has denied rumors that Hollywood is anti-religious, according to Fox News. He says, “I think that there’s this narrative that exists out there that Hollywood is anti-Christian or anti-religious, but it’s just not the case. They are kind of not anti-anything.”

The star has never been shy about his faith. During the MTV awards show earlier this year, he used his time on stage to talk about his faith saying, “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do.”

He also talked about praying, saying, “It’s easy, and it’s good for your soul.” He told the Associated Press that his decision to talk about his beliefs on stage came from a combination of current events and what he felt he was being called to do.

“That kind of message, it might not be for everybody. But there is a group of people for whom that message is designed. And nothing fills my soul more than to think that maybe some kid watching that would say, ‘Hey, I’ve been thinking about that. I’ve been thinking about praying. Let me try that out.'”

In the interview with the Associated Press, he also explained that he’s never felt pressured to his hide faith and he said Hollywood is kind of “pro-whatever is authentic to you.” He went on to say, “It’s authentic for me to be pro-Christian, pro-Jesus. That’s my thing. I like it. And I’ve never had anyone try to shame me, to my face. Maybe they go say it behind my back. But if that’s the case, go ahead. You can say whatever you want about me – to my face or behind my back. I’m not going to change.”

Not everyone would agree with Pratt that Hollywood is accepting of Christianity, especially after the recent Emmy Awards. According to Fox News, one comment from co-host Michael Che upset many viewers. During Che’s opening monologue with his co-host Colin Jost, he said his mother wouldn’t be watching the show.

“My mother is not watching. She says she doesn’t like watching white award shows because you guys don’t thank Jesus enough. That’s true. The only white people that thank Jesus are Republicans and ex-crackheads.”

Actor Chris Pratt has never been shy about his faith and says that Hollywood is not anti-religious. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Some viewers were offended by the joke. One person commented on Twitter, “Okay @DaytimeEmmys #MichaelChe I am not a Republican neither an ex-crack head do I get to thank #Jesus according to your standards? I’m a believer any and WILL thank JESUS! Really bad writing.” Another said, “Michael Che – do not knock JC – Jesus is just all right with me.”