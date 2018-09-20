Mariah Carey Posts Hilarious Throwback Snap Of Herself & Will Smith

Mariah Carey took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the adorable moment she and Will Smith first met. In the snap, Carey is wearing a pink mini dress while Smith is wearing a baby blue tank top as the two lightly hug for the photo.

The photo is the epitome of the 1990s. Carey is rocking her curly hair, which is half-up, tied with yellow scrunchies. Will’s sunglasses are hanging around his neck with a strap. The good ol’ days.

“When I only owned two dresses – one pink and one black. I met @willsmith on the night of the pink one! LOL,” Carey captioned the photo.

The post garnered nearly 150,000 and more than 2,300 comments in under an hour.

“If this pic doesn’t represent the 90’s, I don’t know what does. lol,” one user wrote.

Mariah Carey fans were also quick to make the connection between the diva’s caption and the lyrics to her hit “Make It Happen,” which describes some rough years of someone who didn’t have proper shoes and sometimes couldn’t afford to eat.

“And now the girl with only one pair of shoes and 2 dresses has the most iconic closet of all time. Legend. Role model,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “and also no proper shoes upon you feet.”

Carey is set to release her upcoming album, which she said will have a current feel to it, though it won’t follow “anyone else’s trend,” People reported. Carey also recently admitted that she is most fond of her sixth album, Butterfly, saying it will always be her favorite, the Inquisitr previously reported. She revealed her preference for Sunday, Sep. 16, the day that marks 21 years since the album was released to the public in 1997.

“Happy anniversary Butterfly,” she wrote. “This is still my fave album and always will be.”

Will Smith has not responded to Carey’s throwback photo, but given his record, he might. As fans will recall, Smith, 49, posted a picture that combines his face with Halle Berry’s to mark the actress’s 52nd birthday in August, as USA Today reported. The resulting photo had Smith’s goatee and nose, but Berry’s eyes and hair, proving he is the king of Instagram troll.

Berry responded by sharing her own version of a mash-up photo, accompanied by the hashtag “WilleSmerry.”

“I cannot thank you enough for your lovely birthday wish – may our features forever be this compatible – and may we ONLY use these photos instead of any actual photos together from now on,” Berry wrote.