Colin Kaepernick’s Attorney Says Patriots & Raiders Are Interested In Quarterback

One of Colin Kaepernick’s attornies has suggested that a future in the NFL isn’t impossible and may actually be closer to happening than anyone expects, according to reports from TMZ. In a video interview with the media company, Kaepernick’s lawyer Mark Geragos answered several questions about the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, leaving hints that the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders could be possible destinations.

“I would just say, stay tuned… that next week there may be some news,” said Geragos.

After Kaepernick opted out of the final year of his contract in March 2017, the quarterback has remained a free agent, with only a few trials in the eighteen months largely spent outside of the sport. As a result of this, the 30-year-old filed a grievance of collusion against the NFL, alleging that the owners have taken a stand against his decision to kneel during the national anthem, a gesture that the quarterback claims he is making in order to raise awareness about police brutality and racial injustice.

Kaepernick came very close in April to signing for the Seattle Seahawks, but according to reports from ESPN, the Seahawks decided to go forward without him due to the fact that Kaepernick would not give assurances that he would no longer kneel for the national anthem.

Geragos also told TMZ that Kaepernick is still a fan of the sport and watches the NFL, lending support to players who have taken up his torch — such as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills.

“We started the protest two years ago now, and we’re not going anywhere,” Stills said in a comment about his protest to the Palm Beach Post. “It’s not going to change. Activism isn’t something you just kind of get involved in and then turn your back on it.”

Considering the two alleged options that Kaepernick has in front of him, the consensus would be that if he is looking for playing time, the Oakland Raiders would be Kaepernick’s best bet. Upon signing with the Raiders, Kaepernick would be competing against AJ McCarron for the backup role behind Derek Carr, whose numbers have not lived up to the $125 million contract he signed in 2017.

If Kaepernick went to New England, he would be firmly behind Tom Brady and possibly even Brian Hoyer. If team success is something that he values more than playing, Kaepernick would likely do better with the one team that always seems to have a shot at a Super Bowl ring.

During his time in San Francisco, Kaepernick averaged an 88.9 passer rating to go alongside 72 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in 69 games. He was also a rushing threat, with 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns while running.