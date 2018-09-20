Val Chmerkovskiy Gushes Over Jenna Johnson, Says He Can’t Wait To Have Kids With Her

Love is in the air!

Since their engagement this past June, Val Chmerkovskiy and his fiancee, Dancing With the Stars co-star Jenna Johnson, have regularly been gushing over each other on both social media and in interviews. According to People, the couple is busy planning their upcoming wedding at the moment and they are extremely excited about that fact. Val told the publication that it will definitely be an event to remember as he compared their upcoming wedding to a mix of movies.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding meets Eastern Promises meets Meet the Parents,” he shared. “A big reason why I fell in love with Jenna was how much she cherishes her family. And my family means the world to me. Our families are very different but the common denominator is love. Together we can build a bigger family and create a bigger village.”

And after the wedding, the couple says that they definitely have babies on the brain. Jenna shared that since she and Val are so much alike, she imagines that their kids will just be mini versions of each other.

“We’re literally both the same person, just male and female, so I can’t wait to see how intense and competitive and passionate about life our kids are too.”

And of course, Val shares in the same sentiments as his leading lady. The DWTS pro says that he cannot wait to have children with Jenna because there’s no doubt that she will be an incredible mother.

“I think Jenna’s going to be an incredible mom. She’s already an amazing companion and I love her very much for many reasons — her loyalty and ambition and passion for life in general.”

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this summer, Val popped the question to Jenna when they were on vacation together in Italy. The dancing pro shared a photo of himself down on one knee as he popped the question to Jenna, via Instagram. Johnson looked stunning in a silver sequined dress and nude heels. As she looked at the ring in the photo, she covered her face with her hands in disbelief. The next photo shows the pair sharing a kiss. In the caption, Val confessed that he can’t wait to marry Jenna.

According to the lovebirds, Val had planned to have a photographer present to catch the proposal on camera — and they are glad that they have these photos to look back at. But the biggest hurdle?

Val says that it was asking Jenna’s father for his blessing.

“I was more nervous asking her father for permission than anything,” he dished.

The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday.