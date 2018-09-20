Kourtney Kardashian Throws Shade At Kris Jenner For Having An Affair As Khloe Tries To Keep Peace On ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, are seemingly having some problems in their mother/daughter relationship, and Khloe Kardashian wants to help them work through it in a newly released sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to a Sept. 20 report by People Magazine, some bad memories may be causing Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s rift. Khloe Kardashian brings up that her older sister never seems to give their mother the benefit of the doubt, and that she believes it stems from memories from their childhood, such as Jenner’s affair with soccer player Todd Waterman while she was married to Robert Kardashian Sr.

“For some reason you do not give Mom the benefit of the doubt, ever, from your childhood and it’s really unfair. You only remember with Todd or this or that,” Khloe tells her sister in the clip. “I don’t sit there and dwell about Todd,” Kourtney replies.

When Kris insists that Kourtney has her “own Todd right now,” referring to Kourt’s then boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, Kardashian gets annoyed.

“No, I actually don’t. I’m actually not married, and I’m not having an affair. You can’t compare one to the other. That’s absolutely not true,” Kourtney fires back.

Later, Khloe Kardashian jumps in again, telling her sister to take it easy on Kris Jenner. “I’m just saying sometimes our memories get a little warped by our age. Don’t be so hard on your mom.”

Later Kourtney Kardashian tells the cameras that whatever kind of feelings and memories she has pertaining to her mother is not something that Kris Jenner is going to be able to fix.

“I don’t think it’s even about talking to my mom about it. I think it’s like, we all have different experiences with my mom and I think it’s not something, really, that my mom can fix.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kris Jenner recently opened up about her past and her marriage on Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks! The reality TV star revealed that based on “her past,” she doesn’t believe that she will ever get married again.

Kris’ first marriage to Robert Kardashian Sr. produced four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob. The couple split after about 13 years of marriage and Kris’ affair. She later married Bruce Jenner, whom she was with for over 20 years before calling it quits in 2015. Bruce later came out as transgender and is now living as a woman named Caitlyn.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s discussion when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!