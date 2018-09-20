Tristan Thompson Was ‘Shocked’ That Khloe Kardashian Wanted To Return To Cleveland, Per ‘Radar’

Tristan Thompson was reportedly shocked when he learned his baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, wanted to move back to Cleveland with him this fall for the start of the new NBA season.

According to a Sept. 20 report by Radar Online, Tristan Thompson couldn’t believe Khloe Kardashian was planning to return to Cleveland with him and even tried to convince her to stay in L.A. with her family.

“He was shocked she wanted to come and be there full time knowing how he will be constantly on the road. He tried to convince her to stay in L.A. so her mom and sisters can help with True but she wanted to be by his side,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to reveal that Thompson thought he would be a “free man” once he headed back to Cleveland for the upcoming NBA season. However, that is not the case since Kardashian decided to stick to him like glue.

“He can’t catch a break and doesn’t want Khloe at this house full time during the season. But he can’t say anything. That’s his baby mama and he knows she doesn’t trust him which is the real reason why she’s moving back with him,” the insider added.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April. Photos and video of the basketball player with multiple other women surfaced online just days before the reality star gave birth to their daughter, True.

The cheating scandal blew up online, but Khloe decided to stand by her man and remained with him in Cleveland until the end of the NBA season. When the season was over they moved back to L.A. together, where they’ve been living in Kardashian’s Calabasas mansion.

However, Thompson is set to report back to Cleveland for training camp next week, and it seems that Kardashian won’t be far behind.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian does not trust Tristan Thompson enough to send him off to the other side of the country. Instead, she’s planning to move back with him so that so can both keep an eye on him and continue to work on their relationship.

“They are doing better and have had a positive summer,” an insider recently told People Magazine of the couple. However, it’s going to be hard on the reality star, who will miss her mother and her sisters, as well as all of her nieces and nephews.

However, Khloe Kardashian is planning on returning to L.A. for business and to visit her famous family whenever Tristan Thompson is on the road for away games.