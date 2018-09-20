Kim Kardashian Thinks Kanye West Could Change His Mind About Moving To Chicago, Per ‘People’

Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, recently made headlines when he told fans that he was going to move back to Chicago and “never leaving” again. However, Kim’s reportedly not too worried about it.

According to a Sept. 20 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian knows that Kanye West has a tendency to change his mind often and believes that living in Chicago could be one of the times where he may backtrack on his original intentions.

“Kanye has a tendency though to change his mind quickly, so she is just going along with his plans because it makes him happy. Next week, something else might make him happier,” one source revealed. “He changes his mind like he changes his underwear,” a second insider confirmed.

However, even though Kanye says he’s ready to return to his childhood home in the Windy City, Kim isn’t planning to uproot her life, or the lives of their three children: North, Saint, and Chicago, who is named after her father’s hometown.

“She thinks it’s best for the kids to continue their schedule in LA. North is in school and everything is working great. Kim doesn’t think a permanent move to Chicago benefits the kids. Also, Kim wants to be around her family as much as possible too. She loves their new house and it finally feels like a home to her,” the source stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly already purchased a home in Chicago. However, they are planning to continue to live in L.A. full-time.

Sources tell Us Weekly that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star believes it is important for her children to know and understand where their father came from but isn’t willing to fully move to Illinois.

Instead, the family is reportedly planning to keep the house in Chicago as a home away from home, where they can get away from the hustle and bustle of life in Hollywood and not be hounded by photographers everywhere they go.

In addition, Kanye’s father still lives in Chicago, and frequent visits to the city will give the West children the opportunity to spend more time with their grandfather, “which also played a role in the decision to put down roots there,” an insider told the magazine.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!