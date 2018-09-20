Kailyn Lowry Admits To Being Concerned For Farrah Abraham’s Daughter After Jeremy Calvert Defends Her

Kailyn Lowry doesn't understand why Leah Messer's husband is taking up for Farrah Abraham.

Kailyn Lowry doesn’t understand Jeremy Calvert’s latest tweet supporting Farrah Abraham.

After Calvert, the husband of Lowry’s Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer, posted a message on Twitter, telling his fans and followers to stop judging Abraham and suggesting it doesn’t matter how she supports and raises her child, Lowry spoke out on Twitter herself — admitting to being concerned for Abraham’s nine-year-old daughter Sophia.

“Dont know why everyone judges what [Farrah Abraham] does, if her daughter has food in her stomach, clothes on her back and a roof over her head, wtf does it matter to anyone else what she does or how she raises her child,” Calvert wrote earlier this week on Twitter, shortly after it was revealed that Abraham had tested positive for barbiturates during an appearance on Face the Truth.

“I think it’s more out of concern, Jeremy!” Lowry replied.

Earlier this week, a clip from Abraham’s recent appearance on Face the Truth was shared and within, it was revealed that the former Teen Mom OG star had failed a drug test. However, as fans likely saw on Instagram as well as on the show, Abraham believes that she was set up and denies that she failed the test. She’s also telling fans that she was the only “real person” on stage during filming on the show.

“Some non credible host [Vivica A. Fox] has four other women degrade, hate and act like their credible yet can’t even show respect for them selves… let’s just say crap like this is disgusting probably already canceled,” she wrote on Instagram this past weekend.

According to Farrah Abraham’s Instagram post, Vivica A. Fox paid her audience and guests to be a part of Face the Truth, and put people down in an effort to make herself feel better. She then offered some advice to Fox, telling her to get off television and to focus on her mental health and “stunted children.”

“I have no respect for women who have to lie, degrade, and be jealous of another amazing [woman],” she added.

Over the past several years, Abraham has been accused on multiple occasions of bad parenting and was recently accused of being a “pill popper” by her former friend Phoebe Price, according to Radar Online. Still, despite the rumors and potential proof of drug use, Jeremy Calvert wants Abraham left alone.

Kailyn Lowry will return to MTV later this year or early next year for the ninth season of Teen Mom 2.