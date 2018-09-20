Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Photo Of Herself In The 7th Grade

Kim Kardashian is famous for her striking good looks. But as it turns out, she was also an adorable kid, as evidenced by her latest Instagram post.

Kardashian took to social media on Thursday to share a major throwback snap of herself in the 7th grade. The then-preteen is sitting in a white chair — which has a sign that reads “Grade 4” for some reason — wearing a black blazer with a white trim and a matching black skirt. She paired her look with black heels and tights.

Her loose pair is parted in the middle and looks like it has some red highlights, which are reflected in the sun. The middle schooler is wearing brown-hued makeup on her face.

“7th grade. This was my go to lipstick. It’s gotta make a comeback,” the 37-year-old wrote in the caption.

The post racked up more than 500,000 likes and 5,000 comments in 30 minutes. Fans were quick to comment on how good she looked for a preteen, when most people go through a very awkward phase.

“I am in the eighth grade and I look like a fridge,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section, which was liked more than 2,000 times — proving that a lot of people relate to the sentiment. Another one added that “Kim K has alwaysss been a fashion star.”

However, other commenters thought her look was too mature for a 12- or 13-year-old.

“Wearing heels and lipstick in 7th grade?” one user pondered, while a Twitter user added, “7th grade!? [face screaming in fear emoji] you look like you’re in high school here. My dad would’ve wiped that lipstick off me at that age.”

The makeup mogul and mom of three has been using her Instagram page lately to promote her latest makeup collection by KKW Beauty, as Allure pointed out. The Classic Blossom collection — inspired by her love of cherry blossoms — went on sale on September 14th, and includes eight pink and berry shades of lipsticks, not that far from what Kardashian is sporting in her latest Instagram snap.

“My new Cherry Blossom Collection is almost here and is inspired by my love for the pretty pink-colored trees (Chi’s baby shower was cherry blossom themed!)… So excited for you guys to get this beautiful collection!” she announced on Instagram earlier this month.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rarely wears bold-colored lipsticks, as Allure noted. Could her throwback photo be suggesting that she will start doing it more often?