He would be 'delighted' to reprise his role as Jed Bartlet.

A West Wing reboot sounds like it’s one step closer to being a reality as the show’s star Martin Sheen, who portrayed President Jed Bartlett, said he would be “delighted” to take part in a reboot. Rob Lowe is also on board and creator Aaron Sorkin says he’s willing, and so it’s sounding like West Wing fans are closer to the dream.

Page Six spoke to Sheen recently, who acknowledged that he would no longer be able to play the president for several reasons.

“Well, of course, I would, but I would be too old for the office now. I wouldn’t know how they’d fit me in, but of course, I would be delighted. It’s the first I’ve heard of it.”

Aaron Sorkin has admitted that he’s imagined what a West Wing reboot would look like, and he’s picturing Sterling K. Brown from This Is Us as the lead. Sheen wasn’t sure who that was, as he doesn’t watch too much television ironically.

“I have to ask, I’m sorry, who is he? I’m watching Notre Dame now every Saturday afternoon. I’m kind of a dumpling, I’m afraid.”

Sheen, 78, has been involved recently in Grace and Frankie on Netflix and Anne of Green Gables: Fire and Dew on PBS.

NBC Chairman Bob Greenblatt shared that he’s ready to take a reboot of West Wing in almost any form. Sorkin confirmed that Greenblatt had reached out.

“It was incredible, really, because it didn’t seem to be a commercial pitch that he was making. He was just so bummed out by the world.”

Sorkin said he was told that the door was open for a reboot or a sequel.

“I want you to do The West Wing again in some form. You can do it for nine episodes, 13 episodes. You do it with a different cast, the same cast.”

The full series is currently on Netflix, and it still has a following, so Sorkin says he doesn’t want to create just anything.

“Incredibly, the show has a legacy. The last thing I would want to do is harm that, so if I can come up with an idea that doesn’t feel like A Very Brady Christmas, if I can come up with an idea that works, then yeah.”

The show creator reiterated his fantasy of Sterling K. Brown as president with Martin Sheen as his mentor.