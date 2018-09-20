Kourtney Kardashian Takes Her Kids To Donate Toys In L.A.

Kourtney Kardashian is teaching her kids to give back. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted in L.A. this week with her two oldest children, Mason and Penelope, as they donated to charity.

According to a Sept. 19 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and her children showed up in the Watts neighborhood of L.A. with bags of toys that they were planning to donate to the Watts Empowerment Center.

The family was joined by Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, who helped the trio unload their car and carry their toy donation into the center. Kourtney and kids were all smiles as they headed into the establishment.

Kardashian was dressed in a casual and classic modern mom style. The reality star donned a plain white t-shirt, light-colored blue jeans, and white sneakers. She wore her dark, shoulder length hair parted to the side and straight. She also added earrings to dress up the look.

Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest son, Mason, 8, wore gray shorts, a white graphic t-shirt, and white sneakers. Meanwhile, little Penelope, 6, looked stylish in a pair of blue overalls and a white t-shirt. She wore strappy sandals on her feet and styled her long, brown hair down and straight.

Corey Gamble also wore a white t-shirt, like the rest of the family, and sported black pants and sneakers for the charity outing.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian also did some charity work over the weekend. The mother of three was spotted gathering with a group of her friends to make and pack lunches for the homeless in L.A. on Saturday morning.

The gathering was in honor of Kourtney’s close friend Steph Shepherd’s birthday. The group documented themselves making sandwiches and putting together bagged lunches to donate to the homeless in the surrounding areas as a gift to Steph on her special day.

“Today for @stephshep’s birthday we’re making lunches for homeless people in Los Angeles,” Kourt told fans via her Instagram story, adding, “My hope is that this inspires some of you to go get inspired in your own city.”

The night before the lunches were made, Kourtney glammed up and hit the town with model/actor Luka Sabbat. The pair was spotted outside of Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy. The next night they were seen together again as they flew across the country to Chicago for the opening of TAO nightclub.

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian knows how to keep herself busy, as well as balance her family and personal lives.