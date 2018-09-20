Avril Lavigne Says New Album Was Inspired By Night She Almost Died

The singer struggled with Lyme disease and prayed to God to "keep her head above the water".

According to ET, Avril Lavigne’s new album, Head Above Water, was inspired by her experience with Lyme disease. The 33-year-old singer was diagnosed with the illness in 2014 and had to stay out of the spotlight for several years.

In a recent press release, she explained how the experience inspired her first album in five years. “One night I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die. My mom laid with me in bed and held me. I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed, ‘God, please help me to keep my head above the water.'”

Healthline reports that Lyme disease is caused by a bacteria and can cause several serious symptoms including fever, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, Bell’s palsy, numbness in the extremities, meningitis, and even heart problems.

Lavigne says that although the moment was terrifying, it helped her create the emotional music in her new album. “In that moment, the songwriting of this album began. It was like I tapped into something. It was a very spiritual experience. Lyrics flooded through me from that point on.”

The singer has grown a lot since her “Skater Boi” days. Her song, “Head Above Water” is all about someone trying not to drown. The lyrics are very emotional. “God, keep my head above water. Don’t let me drown, it gets harder. I’ll meet you there at the altar. As I fall down to my knees.”

Avril Lavigne’s new album was inspired by her experience with Lyme disease. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Earlier in April this year, Lavigne made her first red carpet appearance in two years. She was feeling much better after recovering from Lyme disease and was grateful that life had returned to normal. At that time she told ET, “I have my life back, which is amazing. It’s something that I continue to work at every day.” At that time she also talked about how her experience on the board of directors for the Nancy Davis Foundation for Multiple Sclerosis inspired her to start her own foundation, The Avril Lavigne Foundation, which helps people with serious illnesses and special needs. But her illness had prevented her from doing as much as she wanted. “So, it’s been years. Since then, I’ve actually got Lyme disease, so it’s actually been a few years since I’ve been able to make it to the gala. So tonight, I’m here and I’m feeling much better. All around, it’s more meaningful for me to be here.”