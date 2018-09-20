‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Meets Three Ladies From His Season, Talks Upcoming Overnight Fantasy Suite Dates

What kind of lady will stand out to 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood this season?

Filming for Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season is about to begin and Thursday morning he chatted with Ellen DeGeneres on her show about the challenges ahead. Not only did Colton talk about what kind of woman he is looking for and the upcoming fantasy suite dates, but he also got to meet three of his ladies as well.

During his initial chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Colton Underwood said that he likes to be challenged in a relationship and he wants a partner who can push him outside his comfort zone and help him grow. The Bachelor star also said he wants someone who is outgoing, spontaneous, and fun, and he feels he was born to be a dad so he wants someone who will be a good mom and who wants lots of kids.

Naturally, the topic of Colton’s virginity came up during the chat with Ellen. People details that Underwood pointed out that there’s a lot that can go down in the fantasy suites besides sex and he noted that the time alone in the suite is where people can learn a lot of everyday stuff about one another that isn’t enticing enough to be featured during the on-camera dates.

After all of that, ET Online reveals that Colton got to see three of his bachelorettes from this Bachelor season. Sydney, Annie, and Katie were challenged with Ellen’s “Know or Go” game and they had to answer several questions correctly or get eliminated. The last woman standing had the opportunity to get up close and personal with Underwood for a few moments.

Annie scored an early edge by saying she’s got seven dogs, as fans know that Underwood is a huge dog lover. Ultimately, Sydney and Katie were eliminated after failing to answer their questions correctly and Annie got to come over to give Colton a hug.

Colton said that he’s ready for the challenge of being the Bachelor. He explained that he’s gotten the closure he needs from his relationship with Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and he added that he and Bachelor in Paradise connection Tia Booth maintain a friendly relationship.

Will Colton Underwood find lasting love this winter on ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season? Will Annie, Katie, or Sydney be key women to watch this winter? Filming starts within the next week or so and wraps in mid-November, and Colton’s journey to find his wife will premiere in early January. Fans are definitely curious to see how this goes and hope that Underwood’s intentions are sincere as he embraces his third franchise show in a row.