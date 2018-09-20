Tamar Braxton Flaunts Her Abs In Two Skimpy Bikinis

Tamar showed off her body and two huge tattoos on her thighs in new bikini videos.

Tamar Braxton is showing off her impressive abs in two new bikini videos. The Braxton Family Values star and former The Real co-host first showed off her bikini body in a yellow bandeau two-piece on her official Instagram page this week where she flaunted her toned abs while walking around what appeared to be a vacation resort.

The mom of one proudly showed off her bikini body – and two large tattoos on both of her upper thighs – in the first video posted to her account, pointing the camera down at her toned tummy as she walked around in her yellow two-piece, which featured floral designs across the matching strapless top and skimpy bottoms.

Braxton also shared an inspiring message for her 3 million followers in the caption, where she urged her fans to be themselves and not worry about what others may say or think about them.

“I think my biggest lesson is that everyone will say Anything/Everything about you,” Tamar wrote in the bikini video caption, adding “YOU make the Choice to receive it!!!!”

She then added a heart emoji to her post and used the hashtags #noneedTBshame.com and #thisisME as she posed and strut her stuff in her swimwear during her vacation.

After shaving her hair off in March, Tamar was wearing a wig in the bikini video, but later told fans in another clip uploaded to her account that she wouldn’t be growing it back anytime soon.

Sharing another video from her vacation on September 19 via her Instagram account, Braxton could be seen with her head completely shaven as she rocked a huge pair of visor sunglasses while posing by two sunbeds in a black string bikini.

Once again angling the camera downwards to give her followers another glimpse at her toned bikini body, Tamar told her fans that she had no plans to go back to having long hair.

“I’ll take me….. I’m not growing my hair back,” Braxton, who Inquisitr shared recently posed in her lingerie in bed for a risqué Instagram snap, captioned the video. “I like ME for once!! You should try it!! #nothinglikeit.”

The bikini videos come shortly after Tamar opened up about moving on from her ex Vince Herbert after filing for divorce last year.

Per People, Braxton opened up about her new relationship during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, where she confessed that although she’s only been dating her man for three months that she’s already in love with him.

David Livingston / Getty Images

“He’s fine! Hallelujah!” Tamar told the daytime talk show host of her boyfriend. She then added that although they’ve only been dating for three months that “it feels like forever” before adding that they’re already “very much” in love.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Braxton also made the shocking and heartbreaking confession on the talk show this week that she had been molested when she was younger.