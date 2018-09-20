‘RHOA’ Season 11 Drama: Is Porsha Williams Engaged? She’s Accused Of Keeping Her Pregnancy A Secret

Porsha Williams was reportedly keeping her private life secret from the Bravo cameras during Season 11, per 'Radar Online.'

Is Porsha Williams following in the footsteps of Kenya Moore and keeping certain aspects of her life away from the Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras?

Just one day after Williams announced her baby news exclusively to People magazine, a report from Radar Online revealed the reality star had allegedly chosen to keep her pregnancy news a secret until production on Season 11 was nearing its end — and that may not be all she’s hiding from fans.

“Porsha teased her pregnancy the whole time she was filming,” an insider revealed on September 19. “She would never give a straight answer about being pregnant, but it was clear that she wanted everyone to know.”

Although producers were reportedly furious when Moore refused to have her husband, Marc Daly, appear alongside her on The Real Housewives of Atlanta after their secret wedding in St. Lucia, Williams’ pregnancy news was a bit different.

“No one is mad at Porsha. She was afraid of having another miscarriage, so she didn’t want to announce on the show until she was in the ‘safe zone,'” the source explained.

While producers aren’t upset with Williams for keeping her pregnancy under wraps, Williams’ decision to hide the news has presented them with a bit of a dilemma. After all, because the news is such a big story on the show, fans will be expecting to see a lot of scenes about the announcement, which could mean Williams will be forced to shoot “pick up scenes,” about her pregnancy.

“Her relationship with Dennis is going to be on the show so fans will get to know him before they find out about the baby. But she is going to have to film scenes about being pregnant,” the source said.

As for what else Porsha Williams may be hiding, rumors are swirling in regards to a possible pregnancy after the reality star was caught sporting a massive diamond ring in her first baby bump Instagram photo. Although Williams didn’t seem to be wearing the ring in any of her latest social media posts, the bling caught the attention of many after she seemingly debuted it along with her pregnant belly.

Below is a photo of Williams and her boyfriend, or fiancé, Dennis McKinley.

Porsha Wiliams and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV at the end of the year for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 but a premiere date has not yet been set.