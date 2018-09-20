KISS Stuns Fans With Shocking News On ‘AGT’ Finale

The heavy metal band KISS, who has spent the last 45 years rocking the music business with their own style of music and mayhem, are hanging up their platform boots for good in a shocking announcement made on the America’s Got Talent finale.

On the September 19 episode of the finale of the NBC show, the beloved rock band announced their final tour— aptly titled “End of the Road.”

The reveal came after the band opened the show with a performance of their classic tune “Detroit Rock City” and the announcement of the panel of judges to the stage one last time for the season.

The tour dates for the final tour have not yet been released to the public.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” KISS said in a statement, as reported by People Magazine.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t.”

“KISS Army, we’re saying good on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” the band’s statement concluded.

The band’s members are Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer.

Past members include Ace Frehley, Peter Criss, Eric Carr, Vinnie Vincent, Mark St. John, and Bruce Kulick.

KISS has based its reputation on being one of the heaviest and most entertaining shows a music fan could attend.

The band has released 20 studio albums, eight live albums, and 13 compilation albums and over 60 singles and they have, according to People, been noted as America’s #1 Gold Record Award-winning group of all time.

The band was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

KISS frontman Paul Stanley noted in an interview with Billboard Magazine that as he is growing older, he wants to spend more time with his wife Erin and four children: Evan, Emily, Colin, and Sarah.

“I don’t want to go leave home,” Stanley said in the interview.

“I have a family and I have children and, honestly, I think my primary responsibility is to be a dad, and I don’t want to miss out on that. And certainly, as we got older, we know that life is finite and I pick and choose what I want to do at this point.”

Further details regarding the tour can be found at Kiss Online.