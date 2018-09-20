Sofia Vergara Responds To Plastic Surgery Rumors After Being Called Out By Troll

Sofia's responding after being told her face looks 'different.'

Sofia Vergara is hitting back after being accused by a social media troll of getting plastic surgery. Per Allure, the 46-year-old Modern Family actress was forced to clap back on Instagram earlier this week after one of her followers appeared to hint that she’d gone under the knife by claiming that her face has been looking “different” recently.

Commenting on one of the photos she uploaded to her account of herself, the site reported that the troll strongly suggested that she’d altered her appearance.

“Lately, I’ve been noticing that u did something to your face…” the Instagram troll wrote in the caption of the snap, adding, “I can’t find what but your face looks a little bit different now.”

That’s when Sofia hit back, shutting down the speculation that she’s gone under the knife and had any kind of procedures done to her face.

After being accused of altering her appearance, Vergara – who Inquisitr reported was recently showing off her stunning curves in a leopard print bikini – bluntly replied to the commenter, “It’s called aging.”

But while Sofia shut down the speculation that she’s had anything done to her face on social media this week, she has admitted in the past that she’s not exactly against the idea of getting plastic surgery in the future.

Speaking to Style Caster in a 2012 interview, Vergara confessed that plastic surgery is, in fact, an option for her after previously revealing that she felt pressured to have breast reduction surgery when she was first trying to break into Hollywood as a young actress.

“Yeah, I would definitely do something. Not something crazy but little things here or there,” Sofia said at the time when asked if she was open to the idea of plastic surgery.

“Hopefully, when the time comes and I’m considering it, there will be even better treatments out there,” she then added.

Vergara also opened up about the possibility of having plastic surgery in a 2011 interview with Health magazine, where she also admitted that she’s not against the idea of going under the knife.

But while she’s not shutting down the possibility, Sofia admitted that she doesn’t necessarily think it can make people look younger.

“I don’t really think that plastic surgery can make you look young,” Sofia said during the interview, per Extra. “It can make you look prettier, but if you go with the mentality of being young, I think that’s where accidents can happen.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Sofia also admitted to Redbook in 2014 that she’s not exactly against plastic surgery, replying “why not?” when asked if she’s open to getting a little help with a cosmetic procedure.

“I mean, not yet, but maybe [I’ll do] my under-eye bags in my 50s,” the Modern Family and Hot Pursuit actress continued of what she’d consider having done.

“We’ll see what I need, but I’m not saying no,” Vergara, who married husband Joe Manganiello in 2015, then added.