‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Phyllis Is Unsure About Her Future With Billy

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, September 19 brings a happy celebration for Sharon, Bill and Phyllis teetering on the edge of a breakup, and Kyle pushing Ashley to save Jabot from Billy’s addiction.

Billy (Jason Thompson) confirmed his six-figure wire transfer to the gambling syndicate and thanked Gloria (Judith Chapman). Then Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) showed up and wanted to discuss her talk with Summer (Hunter King), so they left Jabot. At home, they went over everything about Phyllis’s mother-daughter conversation.

However, Billy thinks Phyllis had ulterior motives for opening up to him. Phyllis told Billy that he should also put all his cards on the table, so he did. Billy admitted the significant buy-in for his new gambling venture. Instead of being supportive, Phyllis finally revealed that she’s not on board with Billy’s risky behavior — at all. They argued, and Billy accused Phyllis of trying to fix him like Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Then Billy told Phyllis that she’s either with him or she’s not. In the end, Phyllis admitted that she doesn’t know that his happy life is her happy life.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) revealed to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) that Billy used Jabot money to gamble. Ashley felt that Kyle pushed Billy too hard and worried that he preyed on Billy’s addiction. Later, Kyle coerced Gloria into giving him the password to the financial records by convincing the assistant that Billy would blame her when everything came crashing down. He showed Ashley proof that Billy embezzled $500,000 to fund his problem. Ashley worried more that her brother was spiraling out of control, but Kyle wanted to know her plan for saving Jabot. Instead, Ashley left.

At her house, Sharon (Sharon Case) revealed that she would give the student address at her graduation from Genoa City University. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) gave her some advice on how to speak to a large group of people, and Sharon happily dressed in her cap and gown. In her address, Sharon touched on her mental illness and how she rebuilt her entire life. Nick and Mariah smiled in the audience as they supported the woman they love.

After the ceremony, Sharon seemed to walk on cloud 9, and they arrived home to a big surprise graduation party Nick had put together to celebrate Sharon’s significant accomplishment. Both Mariah and Nick toasted Sharon and looked toward the future. When Mariah left, Nick and Sharon discussed their upcoming wedding and then went upstairs to enjoy some couple time together.

Finally, at the police station, Paul (Doug Davidson) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) went over the details about the search for J.T. Rey argued for some more time to get close to the Newmans, and then he made a case for hiring Sharon as the new Victim Liason for the GCPD. Reluctantly, Paul agreed since Rey convinced him Sharon was the weak link and might reveal the answers they needed about J.T.’s disappearance.

