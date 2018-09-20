Orla Kiely, one of Catherine Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite fashion brands, has closed its doors for good, effective Monday, September 17.

OK! reported that the high-end fashion label has been a long-time favorite of celebrities and royalty and is known for its “colorful prints and floral patterns.” Many of the brand’s loyal buyers will be disappointed by the news that the store’s doors are closing.

The brand also has a homeware department, which has not been affected by the fashion brand closing up shop.

Orla Kiely announced the closure of their stores on their website.

“Kiely Rowan Plc, the retail and wholesale fashion business of Orla Kiely, has ceased trading as of Monday 17 September 2018. This means our retail stores in London and Kildare and our online business have been closed. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Oral Kiely’s Home and Design licensing business will not be impacted, and its selection of accessories and home wares will continue to be sold through its distribution partners. Thank you for embracing our brand and designs throughout the years and for your ongoing support. Orla, Dermott and the Team.”

The Duchess of Cambridge often stepped out in the popular brand.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

The duchess was most recently seen wearing an Orla Kiely design in February this year when she stepped out in a black floral number with long sleeves and a high neckline in February this year at the National Portrait Gallery to unveil her Patron’s Trail of the exhibition “Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography.”At the time, Catherine was seven months pregnant with Prince Louis. She wore the dress on a number of occasions during her pregnancy.

Earlier in the pregnancy, she donned another number from the brand, a pink midi dress with long sleeves, embroidered flower detailing, and a black-belted waist that she wore while dancing with Paddington Bear as she met the cast and crew of the second movie at Paddington Station shortly before the film’s release.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Middleton, is also a fan of the popular brand and was spotted wearing an embroidered white blouse by the designer when she returned from her honeymoon in May 2017.

The Irish designer has offered no explanation for the sudden and unexpected closure of the store’s doors. Just last year, the fashion house said that the “Kate Effect,” whereby royal fans of the duchess instantly buy out anything she is seen wearing, is good for business.