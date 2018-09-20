Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Shares Breastfeeding Photo In A Bikini

Candice shared a new photo breastfeeding her son at the beach.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is proudly breastfeeding her baby son in a new photo she shared on Instagram this week. The stunning model, who welcomed her second child into the world in June, showed off her amazing body in a bikini three months after giving birth while breastfeeding at the beach.

Candice posted the photo with fellow model and new mom Barbara di Creddo both sitting on the sand in their bikinis while feeding their babies under a white tent.

Swanepoel captioned the sweet photo by telling her 12.4 million followers that they were “Beach babes” with two angel emojis as she fed her 3-month-old son Ariel.

The model had her hair tied back into a bun for her beach day, while her eyes were shielded from the sun in pink sunglasses as she smiled for the camera.

The breastfeeding snap came just one day after Inquisitr shared that Swanepoel, who is already mom to son Anaca with fiancé Hermann Nicoli, posted a snap of her amazing bikini body just three months after giving birth to her second son.

Candice wowed in the same two-piece in the photo shared earlier this week on September 18 as she arched her back while posing outside a villa in an unknown tropical location.

Candice has been very open about breastfeeding in the past, as Daily Mail reported last year that she previously shared a photo of herself breastfeeding Anaca on her Instagram account.

Shortly after sharing her latest bikini and breastfeeding snaps on her page, Swanepoel then gave fans their best look yet at her two sons with a very sweet black-and-white photo of the brothers.

The model shared an adorable photo of Anaca and Ariel together on her official account on September 19 as she revealed that they were celebrating “Three months of Ariel” with two angel emojis.

The cute sibling photo posted to Candice’s Instagram showed the twosome looking at a candle in a cake as the family celebrated Ariel turning 3-months-old.

Candice and Hermann first confirmed the birth of their second son via Instagram in June.

As reported by People, Ariel was born on June 19, with Swanepoel sharing a photo of herself holding her bundle of joy in her arms as she thanked her millions of followers for all of their well-wishes following the birth.

“Thank you so much for all the well wishes,” the star captioned the photo officially announcing that she and her fiancé had welcomed their baby boy into the world. “Our little man was born this morning at home and he couldn’t be more perfect,” Swanepoel added.

Nicoli also posted a black-and-white photo of himself with his son on his own Instagram account following the birth and wrote, “That smell is just everything #soulblessing Ariel #welcometothejungle.”