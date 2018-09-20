‘The View’ Host Accuses White Men Of ‘Protecting’ Brett Kavanaugh, Per ‘Fox News’

The View co-host Joy Behar remarked that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is “probably guilty” of sexual assault and slammed “old white men” from the Senate Judiciary Committee, as reported by Fox News.

Fox News reported that Behar gave her opinion during the panel’s discussion of Kavanaugh’s appointment and the accusations against him by California professor Christine Blasey Ford, claiming sexual assault when the two were teenagers.

“These white men, old by the way, are not protecting women,” Behar remarked regarding Republicans in Congress who stand by Kavanaugh.

“They’re protecting a man who is probably guilty,” she added.

Behar then asked for Kavanaugh to take a lie detector test to prove his innocence.

“Let’s see that from you, or are you a coward?” Behar asked.

She then remarked that she believes that Republicans are “vehemently for overturning Roe V. Wade.”

Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers have noted, according to Fox News, that she will not testify before the FBI begins an investigation into her accusation against the Supreme Court nominee.

Ford went public with an accusation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party during their teenage years.

A hearing has been set for Monday, September 24 for both Ford and Kavanaugh to testify about the incident.

“The rush to a hearing is unnecessary and contrary to the committee discovering the truth,” said Lisa Banks, Ford’s attorney, in a statement to CNN.

A number of Republican senators want to move ahead to a vote if Ford does not show up for Monday’s planned hearing.

CNN also reported that President Trump continues to stand by Kavanaugh, saying it would be “wonderful” if Ford testified and “unfortunate” otherwise.

“If she shows up and makes a credible showing, that will be very interesting, and we’ll have to make a decision,” he said, as CNN reported.

The panelists of The View have been divided over the circumstances surrounding the accusations against Kavanaugh’s appointment.

The Inquisitr previously reported that View panelist and lawyer Sunny Hostin said Ford should be heard because her allegations are “very credible” and “extremely important,” according to Mediaite.

Joy Behar says “white, old men” are protecting a “probably guilty” Judge Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/CMzGuvdHMe — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) September 20, 2018

But the newest member of The View cast, Abby Huntsman, said she didn’t like the politics surrounding the timing of the letter’s appearance.

“It seems as if the Democrats put this in a drawer and said, ‘This is big and this is going to benefit us is if we use the time perfectly.'”

Huntsman then remarked, “I find the timing very political.”

The View airs weekdays on ABC.