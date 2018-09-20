Halle Berry Quotes Lao Tzu In Her Newest Instagram Self-Health Pic

After the Inquisitr covered Halle Berry’s new James Bond bikini photo Wednesday, the 51-year-old actress shared an inspirational picture with fans Wednesday night. The photo centers on the back of Berry’s head with shoulder blade length brown and caramel hair. She appears to be topless, but the photo doesn’t seem to be promoting a sexual message. Instead, Berry looks to be at peace as she holds her neatly manicured hands in a seemingly meditative pose at the center of her back and in front of her unseen face. Berry’s hair is completed by a classic neat braid traveling down the back of her head. Berry’s caption for the photo expressed inner peace.

“Silence is a source of great strength – Lao Tzu,” Berry wrote.

According to E! Online, Berry has been spending the past year focusing on her inner self while promoting health and well-being on her Instagram account. Apparently, the actress doesn’t have a busy schedule this year, as she has no movie releases that demand publicity work this year. The next movie that stars the actress, John Wick 3: Parabellum, won’t be coming out until 2019. Berry’s co-star in the movie is Keanu Reeves.

Berry’s photo has already received 38,992 likes within 11 hours of its upload. It’s clear that fans are inspired by the actress and now health guru, who is in amazing physical shape at 52-years-old. Additionally, Berry is a single woman who is not currently dating, says E! Online. It’s clear that her 3 million Instagram fans are looking to the health and spiritually inclined star for advice.

Part of Berry’s social media fitness journey is updating her Instagram profile every Friday (#FitFriday). E! Online says that she started her health and fitness promotion journey by sharing a post with her trainer Peter Lee Thomas, promising to share weekly insights and knowledge the star is learning about health and fitness.

In April, W Magazine interviewed Berry on key points of her fitness sharing program. In the interview, Berry highlighted the importance of inner self-care, tough fitness goals, and finding the strength and motivation to keep powering through physically and mentally tough workouts and challenges.

“When you want to quit because you can’t do something easily or you see no real change, that is when real change is about to occur. This is the most important time to stick with it. I say this to you because I say it to myself every day. I encourage you to not give up and STICK WITH IT!” she said to followers.

Berry is also apparently a ketogenic diet follower, W Magazine shared. Finally, Berry let fans know that she is relatable while claiming that fitness and exercise are ultimately stress-relieving activities that can help others feel as good as she does.