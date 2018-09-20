Wilmer Valderrama Has Been Visiting Demi Lovato Regularly During Her Rehab Stint, Reports ‘TMZ’

Demi Lovato’s ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama has visited the troubled star several times during her two-month stay in rehab. Lovato has been in treatment since a near-fatal overdose in July, and reports from TMZ reveal that Valderrama, who she dated for six years, has now “put his life on hold” to stay close to her.

According to reports, Lovato has recently transferred from her original rehab facility to another that is one of the premier facilities for addiction programs and counseling. With the new facility located on the East Coast, Valderrama has been flying regularly from Los Angeles to spend visiting days with Lovato. Locals have told TMZ that they have seen the pair at places like Starbucks, where they appear to have a “boyfriend and girlfriend” relationship.

Lovato’s mother Dianna De La Garza also spoke to the media for the first time since Lovato’s overdose on Wednesday. In a conversation with Newsmax TV, the singer’s grieving mother said, “We just didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not. I was very concerned, and I was trying to be strong for her and for her sisters and for my family back home.”

De La Garza spoke of the absolute fear she lived in during that period, unable to do nothing but pray for her recovery, saying, “I just feel like the reason she’s alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day… I couldn’t have asked for a better team of people to save her life. We ran into the emergency room to be by her side, and she just didn’t look good, at all. She was in bad shape, but I said to her, ‘Demi, I’m here. I love you.’ At that point, she said back to me, ‘I love you too.’ From that point on, I never allowed myself to ever think that things weren’t going to be OK.”

Lovato was reportedly revived after her overdose with Narcan before she was taken to a hospital, where she spent two weeks recovering. Upon her release from her hospitalization, Lovato canceled her tour and checked herself into a rehab facility in Chicago.

The treatment that Lovato is undergoing is considered “extensive” and the process will be taking several more months, according to E Online.

Lovato has canceled the Mexican and South American legs of her tour, which included September dates in Mexico and November dates in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.