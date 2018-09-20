‘RHOA’ Star Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares First Photo After Undergoing Breast Reduction Surgery

Kim's sharing her first photo after going under the knife.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared her first post-surgery photo with fans this week after recently undergoing breast reduction surgery. Per Us Weekly, the reality star shared a new photo on Instagram Stories on September 19 which showed her taking some time to recover from going under the knife while in bed in Florida with bandages across her chest.

The new photo Kim shared with her followers showed her recovering in bed while wearing a flesh-colored front fastening bra with bandages stuffed inside.

Zolciak then captioned the recovery photo by joking to her fans on the social media site that she’s now “part of the itty bitty t**ty committee” while also tagging her doctor in the post.

In addition to sharing the snap of her recovery on social media, Kim also opened up about her surgery to Us Weekly where she confirmed that she’s now a cup size smaller than before and returned to the same surgeon who did her breast augmentation four years ago.

“I went smaller and Dr. [Leonard] Hochstein did them,” Zolciak said, confirming that the surgery was done by the husband of former Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein. “He did my boobs four years ago and I loved them. I just wanted a cup size smaller,” she said.

Kim then added that she’s “in Miami recovering now” and is also “Feeling fab at 40!!”

Speaking about getting a breast reduction earlier this year, Zolciak confessed on her podcast over the summer that she was planning to go under the knife again because she wanted to go down from a DD cup to a smaller C cup.

Kim confirmed that she’d already made the call about going smaller back in July and also revealed why she wanted to reduce her chest size, claiming amongst other reasons that she had bad posture.

“I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago — he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that,” she said at the time in a candid conversation on her podcast. “I said, ‘You know, I feel like I should get my boobs reduced. They’re heavy, my posture is terrible, I’m getting older’ …. I was thinking of going from like a DD to like a C.”

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

As Inquisitr reported at the time, a month later, she then opened up about her plans to have the surgery while sharing bikini photos with her followers.

Sporting a red bandeau two-piece as she posed by the pool, Zolciak told her millions of Instagram followers of her plans to “downsize” her chest with breast reduction surgery.

Kim even asked her fans to vote on what cup size she should be post-surgery while directing them to listen to her podcast where she addressed her breast reduction plans.

Kim claimed the bikini photo was taken by her 4-year-old son before then revealing that her followers had voted for her to go down to a size C/DD when she goes under the knife.

“Thx @kanebiermann for taking this pic of me today!! Lopsided boobs and all (clearly it’s the bathing suit lol),” Zolciak joked on Instagram in August, “but thanks you guys for voting on C/DD can’t wait to downsize a little @dr.hochstein.”