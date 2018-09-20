‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans Express Twitter ‘Shock’ After Courtney Hadwin Elimination

Fans of America’s Got Talent took to Twitter to vent their “shock” and frustration that singer Courtney Hadwin failed to make the top five during the live season finale of the NBC show.

Hadwin was the Golden Buzzer pick of judge Howie Mandel was among the favorites to win the $1million first prize and her own Las Vegas show after she stunned the judges and viewers with her powerful rendition of classic rock songs.

Instead, finished in a distant sixth place. The contest was ultimately won by magician Shin Lim.

A visibly shaken Hadwin said “Thank you” quietly after host Tyra Banks told her that she was “proud of her.”

During the series’ season finale, Hadwin performed alongside rock band The Struts with a duet of Janis Joplin’s “Take Another Little Piece of My Heart.”

“You have blossomed into the ultimate rock star, @courtneyhadwin. You’re going to take the world by storm and we’ll have front row seats. You have no reason to be nervous anymore,” said a tweet from the series’ official account.

‘Is this America’s Got Talent or is it America feel good story? I’m confused because the winner just got eliminated,” said one Twitter user of Hadwin’s elimination.

Ketterer ultimately made the top five, but also fell short of winning the big prize.

Another Twitter user commented of the shocker, “Wow! Courtney not even in the Top 5. I’m stunned. Stunned.”

Hadwin overcame her shyness and nerves and became a fan favorite on the NBC talent competition series.

Hadwin’s mother said in a statement to The Daily Mail that she told her daughter to relax and enjoy the experience, knowing how proud her family is of her.

“We’ve told her to relax. We are really proud of her. What happens will now happen,” she noted.

Hadwin admitted that she appeared on the U.K. version of The Voice Kids and had been bullied at school last year over her performance.

In speaking to the Mirror ahead of the AGT finals, she said, “I’m shocked that I have gotten this far. I don’t really think The Voice Kids prepared me for how big AGT is – it’s huge.”

“I’m more excited than nervous at this stage since its the final and, honestly, to even be here is more than I could have ever hoped for,” she said before the finale broadcast.

The NBC series was broadcast on Netflix in the UK as a way for Hadwin’s extended family and fans to watch.