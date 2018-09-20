Julie Chen Moonves Plans To Host ‘Big Brother’ For ‘Many Years To Come’

The CBS host reportedly has no plans to self-evict from the summertime reality show.

Julie Chen has no plans to move out of the Big Brother house. The longtime host of the CBS summertime reality show reportedly plans to continue her duties on the show despite her recent resignation from The Talk.

Chen continues to support her husband, former CBS CEO Les Moonves, on the heels of a sexual misconduct scandal that cost him his high-powered job at the network. The CBS host made her support of her man clear last week when she signed off from Big Brother as “Julie Chen Moonves,” using her married name for the first time in 18 years on the show.

But while the stress of her husband’s scandal resulted in a decision to quit her moderator job on The Talk, the daytime chatfest she has helmed since 2010, Chen will reportedly keep her job at Big Brother, a source close to the star told People.

“She will continue to work on Big Brother and looks forward to hosting the show for years to come.”

The new source’s statement about Chen’s future at Big Brother mirrors what CBS insiders told TMZ earlier this week. TMZ reported that Julie Chen will finish out the current season of Big Brother, which wraps on Sept. 26, and the plan is for her to return if the show is renewed for a 21st season.

Julie Chen has not publicly addressed the most recent round of accusations against her husband. She left The Talk via a tearful, videotaped message to viewers on Tuesday, explaining, “Right now I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son. So I’ve decided to leave The Talk.”

Big Brother fans immediately went into panic mode, but Chen has since hosted another episode of the CBS reality show. With Big Brother Season 20 set to wrap next week, the fate of the show remains uncertain, but a renewal is likely for the popular summertime show. A second season of Celebrity Big Brother has already been announced.

The insider’s statement on Julie Chen’s future with Big Brother should put fans at ease, even if things will never be quite the same for Mrs. Moonves at the network she built her career on.

Sources close to the CBS reality show told People that Chen has not been the same since her husband’s scandal made headlines earlier this summer.

While Chen was previously very “interactive with the crew behind the scenes, an insider said it’s now clear “you can’t approach her.”

“She comes in, does what she has to do, and leaves,” the source said. “She doesn’t make small talk; she doesn’t talk to the crew.”

The next episode of Big Brother airs Thursday on CBS.