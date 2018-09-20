Emilia Clarke Honors Her Three ‘Babies’ With Adorable Tattoo

The Mother of Dragons just got a new tattoo to ensure she carries her children with her everywhere.

Of course, Emilia Clarke is referring to her on-screen offspring — her three dragons. Clarke, 31, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her latest ink: three tiny winged black dragons tattooed on her right wrist.

“MOD 4 LYFE!!!! [fire moji] @_dr_woo_ made sure this mamma ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies,” the Game of Thrones actress wrote in the caption.

Taken sideways, Clarke can be seen with her right arm up to show off her new body art as she smiles from ear to ear. The actress is wearing an emerald green blazer and rocking red lipstick in the snap. Dr. Woo is a tattoo artist based in Los Angeles who often works on celebrities, as the Daily Mail noted.

Fans were delighted. The post has garnered more than 1.6 million likes and more than 14,000 comments, many of which included the highly appropriate dragon emoji. Fans were also quick to make Game of Thrones references about her character, Daenerys Targaryen.

“Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, khaleesi of the great grass sea, breaker of chains, mother of dragons,” one fan wrote to properly introduce the queen.

Clarke’s tribute comes just a few days after the HBO show in which she is a lead character snagged its third Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, as the Guardian pointed out.

Clarke announced she wanted to get a dragon tattoo back in May during during an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, when host Ryan Seacrest said he’d been trying to set up an appointment at a tattoo parlor but was unable to because Clarke had already been booked in, People magazine reported at the time.

“I was in a tattoo parlor the other day trying to get an appointment and they said that they were full because you’re coming in to get a tattoo of a dragon?” Seacrest asked her, proving that the world of Hollywood is a tiny one.

The actress, who already has a tattoo famed tattoo artist Dr. Woo of a bee on her left pinkie, admitted she wanted to commemorate her time on the hit HBO show in a special way, and described she wanted flying dragons on her wrist, as per the People report.

“Yes! Sorry, mum!” she joked after admitting she was getting a fresh tattoo.