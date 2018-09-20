Rita Ora Soaks Up The Sun In A Tiny Nude Bikini

Rita was showing off some skin in a skimpy nude bikini.

Rita Ora is proving that she’s not quite finished with summer just yet as she shared another stunning bikini photo with her followers this week. Per Daily Mail, the “Anywhere” singer was sporting a very skimpy nude bikini in a new photo she shared on Instagram Stories as she spent some time by the pool in Dubai.

The singer and Fifty Shades of Grey actress was proudly showing off her toned abs in her string two-piece swimwear as she soaked up the sun before a gig in the Middle East.

The latest bikini snap shared by Rita on September 19 showed her posing for the camera after taking a dip in the water while wearing small black sunglasses as she rocked wet hair while gazing into the camera.

Per Daily Star, Ora captioned the photo by telling her fans that she was pretty excited about her upcoming gig in the United Arab Emirates that night, as she wrote alongside the bikini snap, “@esquiremiddleast see you tonight” with a red heart emoji.

The latest bikini photo is just one of a slew of swimwear snaps Rita has shared with her fans this summer, as she’s proven that she’s certainly not afraid to show off a little skin on social media.

As Inquisitr reported just last week, Ora was most recently showing off her toned body in a black two-piece bikini while in the pool in another skin-flashing photo she shared with her millions of Instagram followers.

But while she’s proven that she’s not afraid to show off some skin, Rita previously admitted to Women’s Health magazine that she too struggles with body confidence and actually doesn’t actually feel so great about her body all the time.

“Am I body confident? No. Have I always felt that way, no. I didn’t feel great about myself today in fact,” Ora told the magazine, admitting that she’s “never looked at myself as being the perfect size or having the perfect body” despite appearing to be so confident in her own skin on social media.

“As females there’s always something we don’t like about our bodies. It’s a normal thing,” she then continued, before admitting that she feels that social media has “molded” as well as “destroyed” a generation of young women when it comes to feeling confident about their bodies.

Rita also opened up to the outlet about how she keeps her body in such great shape, revealing that she’s a big fan of Barrecore and Pilates to keep her body so toned.

“Dancing and hiking with my friends are things that I do a lot. And because of my crazy schedule I drink about four litres of water a day,” Ora continued of her healthy diet and fitness routine.