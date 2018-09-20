Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress

Camille Kostek took to Instagram late Wednesday to share a snap from when she was in the city and rocking her favorite look. In the photo, the girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski is wearing a plunging satin white dress featuring a daring thigh slit, which she paired with classy white stiletto heels to complete her fabulous look.

The 26-year-old wore her hair down and earthy-toned makeup as she is photographed at night in the streets of New York City.

“[S]teppin out,” the blonde bombshell wrote in the caption.

She rocked the look during New York Fashion Week last week, and can’t get over how good she looked. So much so that she had to share two snaps of her in it.

“Back in the city [taxi emoji] And sharing my favorite look from #NYFW,” she wrote in the caption of the second photo she shared.

Kostek’s dress is a sexy affair that shows off a great deal of skin as it hugs her upper torso. Composed of a silky sateen fabric in an ivory hue, the nightie blends provides the perfect contrast to the dark background of the photo.

The blonde bombshell became a rookie Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model this year thanks to a model search held by the magazine. She often takes to Instagram captions to speak about the discouragement she faced when she tried to break into the modeling industry because of her height, weight, and body shape.

More recently, Kostek was seen in Jacksonville, Florida, to support Gronkowski during Sunday’s Patriots game against the Jaguars, as Heavy.com noted. The blonde model traveled with the New England Patriots on Saturday. Kostek documented her time in Jacksonville on her Instagram throughout the day and appeared to have a grand time.

Kostek spent Saturday night in the city and attended the TIAA Bank Field for some pre-game fun. As fans will know, Kostek is a supportive girlfriend and cheerleader who is always there for the New England Patriots tight end and his team.

Kostek has made headlines most recently for her clap back against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. According to TMZ, Ramsey publicly insulted Gronkowski, claiming that Gronk was “not that good” and insinuating that he could contain him if given the opportunity.

For her part, Kostek — when prompted by TMZ — offered up a fierce comeback to Ramsay’s trash talk.

“Rob’s sexier than you, and he’s a better football player,” she said, targeting the Jaguars player in an impromptu street interview with the media outlet.