Camila Mendes and Charles Melton From Hit Series ‘Riverdale’ Caught Sharing A Kiss At The Movies

Actors and co-stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton from hit CW series Riverdale sparked romance rumors after being seen sharing a kiss at a movie theater in Vancouver, Canada, reports E! News.

The two were out with fellow cast mates Casey Cott and Lili Reinhart, where an eyewitness caught the intimate moment and shared it with E! News.

“Camila sat next to Charles and leaned on his shoulder. As the lights were dimming, my friend saw them kiss!”

This was not the first time the pair was seen on an outing. They have been spotted together out and about in Vancouver on numerous other occasions, including at the beach, on a yacht, and at the movies. Some fans even believe that the array of photos and videos on the actors’ Instagram pages point to a budding relationship. On Tuesday, the actors posted a video of the same fireplace on their respective pages but did not tag one another.

After the couple were spotted at the movies, fans went crazy about the prospect of a potential relationship. Twitter users left many comments, such as “i’m like 97.3% sure that camila mendes and charles melton are dating.”

If the rumors are true, the co-stars will not be the first couple to emerge from the Riverdale cast. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who play Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on the show, have yet to officially confirm their relationship but have been posting plenty of photos on social media documenting their time together. Sprouse even posted a sexy topless photo of Reinhart last week to honor her 22nd birthday with the caption, “Both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love.”

Not all fans are convinced that Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are in a relationship. Some of them remembered a comment that Mendes made during an interview back in July about being an actor and being in a relationship with other actors in the industry, reported Her.

“Actors are really emotionally complicated,” Mendes told Nylon. “You would think they would be more in tune with their emotions, but sometimes they’re just not. I just really need to get out of this industry with someone who is in a stable environment.”

Riverdale will begin airing season three on Wednesday, October 18 on The CW. A season three trailer was released at San Diego Comic-Con and gave a sneak peek of plenty of dark and mysterious twists to the storyline, including a huge secret between Alice Cooper and FP Jones that will be revealed during the third season and the possibility that Betty and Jughead will split up.