Watch Afghanistan Vs. Bangladesh Asia Cup Cricket Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

With both Afghanistan and Bangladesh already qualifying for the Asia Cup cricket Super Four stage, Thursday's match could see a number of new faces in each side.

In what was supposed to be a match that would decide the winner of Group B in the Asia Cup 50-overs cricket competition, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will square off on Thursday — but the as The Dhaka Tribune reports, thanks to some last-minute finagling by the Asia Cricket Council, the game is now a meaningless “dead rubber,” that will live stream from Abu Dhabi.

The ACC early on Wednesday, before the first of two India vs. Pakistan matches in the tournament, as Inquisitr reported, suddenly announced a new set of fixtures for the Super Four stage of the tournament, which will include the top two teams in each of Groups A and B. Originally, the top finisher in each group would open the Super Four against the runner-up of the opposite group. But the ACC, offering no explanation, skipped that step — meaning that no matter who wins the Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh match, Bangladesh will open the Super Four against India, and Afghanistan against Pakistan.

Why? According to a Tribune report, the change was made to allow defending champions India to remain in Dubai — where their hotel is situated — for all four games of the Super Four. But Bangladesh must play on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, then head back to Dubai, 84 miles away, for the crucial match against India the following day.

Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza expressed anger at the ACC’s sudden scheduling changes. Ian MacNicol / Getty Images

“This is never right and acceptable in an international competition,” an angry Mashrafe said after the changes were revealed, according to the Tribune report. “One might not show the reaction, but a reaction will and should be normal in such issues. We had come to this tournament with the intention to win against Sri Lanka, and also the second game, finish as the champion and play the runners-up of Group A in the Super Four round. But (Wednesday) morning we were informed that the result does not matter in the Afghanistan game and that we are team B2 in the group. This is very disappointing.”

The “dead rubber,” however will give Mashrafe and Afghanistan Captain Ashghar Afghan — who officially changed his name from Asghar Stanikzai earlier this year, according to Sport 360 — a chance to rest key players, possibly even resting themselves.

Afghanistan Captain Asghar Afghan may rest himself for the “dead rubber” match against Bangladesh. Matt King / Getty Images

