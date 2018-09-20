Joe Alwyn Discussed His ‘Very Private’ Relationship With Taylor Swift For The First Time Ever

In a new interview with British Vogue, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend finally talked about his relationship with the superstar. E! News reported that the interview marked the very first time in the two-year relationship that Alwyn had shared any of his own insight on things. The 27-year-old spoke about his low key relationship with one of the world’s most famous people.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people, but I really prefer to talk about work.”

His elusive response isn’t anything surprising. If anything, it seems perfectly on trend with how the couple is choosing to present their relationship to the world. The pair reportedly started dating (in secret, of course) in the beginning of 2018 and have rarely been seen in public together.

An inside source reported to E! that the couple’s decision to keep their relationship out of the public eye was done strategically.

“Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgment calls.”

The couple still has never posted a photo of each other on social media. However, super-sleuth fans may be able to deduce connections between the separate posts.

For example, Taylor Swift posted this super cute desert photo on May 7.

When Joe Alwyn made his Instagram public, Swift fans were quick to notice on May 8, that the actor posted a very similar shot. This led many to the conclusion that Alwyn and Swift were together around this time.

The separate, yet definitely conclusive Instagram posts seem like all the world is going to get from the couple right now. Taylor Swift is currently on her Reputation Tour, while Joe Alywn has been promoting his latest movie, The Favorite.

It isn’t at all surprising that Taylor Swift is trying to keep her relationship out of the spotlight. Her past relationships — and unfortunate breakups — have all been widely publicized, as Us Weekly reports. After the world thought for certain Calvin Harris was going to propose to Swift, the two broke up. Then a whirlwind romance with Tom Hiddleston followed (and ended) shortly after. Taylor Swift deleted all of her social media posts and took a break from the internet for a little while.

On her latest album, Reputation, Swift seems self-aware of the public eye and the effect it may have on her relationships and image. In a romantic track titled “Delicate,” the artist sings, “My reputation’s never been worse, so you must like me for me.” Joe Alywn does like Taylor for herself, from the looks of his quote with British Vogue, and Taylor Swift is reportedly “the happiest she’s ever been,” according to Us Weekly. They don’t want anyone else’s opinion right now. Or perhaps, they just don’t even care.