Princess Diana’s Psychic Predicts Twins For Harry And Meghan

Prince Harry and his new wife, Meghan Markle, may soon be preparing to become parents to twins, a psychic who was close to Princess Diana predicts.

Now to Love reports that TV psychic Sally Morgan has made another royal birth prediction, this time about Harry and Meghan. It might seem like the psychic is making a grab for attention, but her predictions about the royal family have proven correct in the past.

She correctly predicted the genders of all three of William and Kate’s children. Granted, that’s a 50/50 shot, but Morgan proved she has the forecasting chops when she announced that Meghan wouldn’t be walking down the aisle at her wedding with her mother, Doria Ragland. Many predicted this would be the case, as Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was not present and she is very close with her mother.

However, Morgan was proven correct when Meghan walked down the aisle with her now-father-in-law, Prince Charles. Morgan also has ties to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. She worked closely with Diana for more than four years, during her marriage to Prince Charles.

She made the prediction during an appearance on the British talk show, Loose Women.

“They will have two girls and a boy, they will have three children,” Morgan said. “Harry will have more daughters than sons and in fact, this is a biggie, there may be twins there.”

Harry and Meghan have only been married a few months, but people have been speculating about their future children since their engagement last November. Harry has made no secret that he’s eager to have children, and Meghan seems keen as well.

If Harry and Meghan were to have twins, it would be the first time a set of royal twins has been part of the British monarchy since the 15th century. That’s quite along ways back down the family tree, so twins clearly don’t run in the family. If this prediction comes true, Morgan’s psychic gift will be truly solidified.

The last twins in the British monarchy were born to James I of Scotland and his wife, Queen Joan, in 1430. They had their twin boys, Alexander and James, on October 16. Unfortunately, the twins did not spend much time together. Alexander died before he reached a year old, leaving James alone.

James eventually succeeded his father as king, and no twins have been on the throne since. Hopefully, any twins born to Meghan and Harry will fare better than Alexander.