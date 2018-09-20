Batman’s Bears All In New Comic, ‘Batman: Damned’

Batman: Damned, a new Black Label comic from DC comics, is here and some of the issues offer a NSFW glimpse of the Dark Knight that’s never been seen before. As Comic Book Resources reports, you can get a look at Batman’s genitals on three panels on one of the comic’s pages.

The caped crusader strips down to his birthday suit as he returns to his cave after solving the murder of his arch-nemesis, the Joker. Like many people with difficult jobs, Bruce Wayne likes to let it all hang out when he gets home. Billionaire vigilantes, they’re just like us.

But it hardly counts as anything close a comic-book version of full frontal nudity.

As Polygon notes, the character’s naked body — including his genitalia — is in silhouette, with just a grey line outlining its shape. But if you’re interested, in seeing it for yourself, you’ll have to find a comic book shop. The digital issues of the comic only have the censored version of those panels.

Social media users had a field day with quips about the caped crusader’s girth. But they also praised the premise of the story and the artwork.

“Gorgeous art. Terrible lettering,” Twitter user Matt Santori wrote. “But also, Bat-Penis. I feel like Bat-Penis tips the scales in BATMAN: DAMNED #1’s favor. I may need to see the paper stock.”

“The least interesting thing about Batman: Damned is Bruce Wayne’s censored penis,” io9 tweeted.

One of the main criticisms online had less to do with his member and more to do with the quality of the writing.

“It was really hard to settle on just one example of how bad the writing in Batman: Damned is,” Kieran Shiach wrote.

The story of the first issue of the comic sees Bruce Wayne and his alter ego on an even darker path than we’re accustomed to.

Batman: Damned's Digital Release Censors Bruce Wayne's Naughty Bitshttps://t.co/ufqnegQf5H pic.twitter.com/S2kuToGTi7 — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) September 19, 2018

According to Polygon, the story focuses on Batman’s life after the Joker is killed and features cameos from other noteworthy DC comic book characters like John Constantine and Deadman. The book was written by Brian Azzarello with artwork by Lee Bermejo.

It’s meant for a more mature audience, which explains the genital silhouette. But as Comic Book Resources notes, we probably won’t see it again. Future print runs of Batman: Damned will use a censored version.

The comic also isn’t meant to be a part of DC Comics overall continuity, but it does allow some of the top-tier creators in the industry to get very creative with the company’s premier heroes. Polygon notes that the pages are larger than a standard issue comic and it’s more like a graphic novel in terms of the number of pages.