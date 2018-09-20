Heidi Klum And Tom Kaulitz Display Their Love For One Another In Cute Instagram Video

Heidi Klum loves her new boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, and it’s a known fact — she’s said it herself several times. But the happy couple can’t help but display their super cute love for each other in a recent Instagram video, where the two are seen kissing each others’ cheeks. Heidi made it into a GIF, and fans sent them their good wishes.

Lots of the comments were in German, which is Heidi’s native tongue, but the English comments said things like “I’m so jealous! Love Tom!” and “Go get a room [heart-eyes emoji].” Klum simply captioned the video with a red heart emoji with no words, since it’s pretty self-explanatory. Heidi’s wearing her hair in a side part, as she positively glowed with happiness. She was wearing her Emmy dress, which was an off-the-shoulder peach dress with a low neckline. Tom, on the other hand, wore a green shirt with a black jacket.

Recently, Heidi had to quell rumors that she and Tom were engaged after she was spotted with a giant ring on the 2018 Emmys red carpet. The supermodel wore a beautifully fitted peach dress with gatherings. She also sported some bling, including a necklace and several rings, including one on her ring finger on her left hand.

However, when she was asked about her ring, Heidi denied that it was nothing to read into. This is what she said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“No! All these are just borrowed. They’re from Lorraine [Schwartz]. They go with that necklace beautifully. I mean, just look at this gorgeous necklace. And then I needed some baubles, so they’re all borrowed.”

And when Heidi was asked a second time whether we should be assuming an engagement took place, she affirmed again, “No, don’t read into anything. They’re just pretty rings.” She did wear it on her ring finger, so she must have been expecting people to jump to conclusions.

The couple reportedly met through Germany’s Next Top Model, and Us Weekly Magazine said that “[Tom]’s German [too], so it’s been fun and easy for Heidi. Tom is a breath of fresh air for her. They fell into an easy rhythm really quickly.”

That also explains why so many of the comments on Heidi’s Instagram video with Tom is in German. It’s probably all of his German fans coming out of the woodwork to give their support to the singer.

Notably, Heidi had to address her 17-year age difference with Tom, because people were hounding her about it. This is what she had to say to the haters, detailed People.