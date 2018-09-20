‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Drugs Abigail, Lucas Gets The Paternity Test Results

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal there will be some shocking revelations in Salem to kick off the end of the week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) will shockingly drug her former friend, Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller). While Gabi has gone off the deep end when it comes to seeking revenge on Abby, she’ll take things to the next level when she drugs her pregnant enemy.

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, when Abigail was in the throes of her split personality disorder she morphed into one of her alter egos, Dr. Laura, and took the stand in Gabi’s murder trial. She then proceeded to claim that Gabi had confessed to murdering Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), which led to Gabi being sent to prison.

While in prison, Gabi was attacked by a fellow inmate, which caused her extensive injuries. She was forced to undergo surgery, which caused her to get an infection. That infection has now made it nearly impossible for her to have any more children, and she blames it all on Abigail and her accomplice, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) finally gets the results of the paternity test that he took to prove once and for all if he is the father of Bonnie Lockhart’s (Judi Evans) baby daughter, also named Bonnie, after her mother.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail confides in JJ she thinks Gabi is out to get her.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/SztsSLwgCV — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 6, 2018

Lucas will officially find out if he has another child to join his son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), and his daughter, Allie. Lucas will certainly step up as a father if he is determined to be the baby’s parent. However, if he’s not her dad, then he’ll likely throw everything he’s got at Bonnie.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Abe Carver (James Reynolds) clash with Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins) when he believes that she is stealing from him. Sheila is broken and hungry, and saw Abe’s credit card sitting on a table. She picked it up as Abe confronted her about what she was doing.

Later, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) finds Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and gives him a decision about whether or not they should pursue a relationship together following the tragic death of their son.

Abe previously told his daughter that she should follow her heart, which could lead her to take the leap with Eli.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.