Following the actor’s sudden death at the age of 82 on September 6, Burt Reynolds’ incredible car collection is heading to the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas on September 29 at the Mandalay Bay Resort.

As reported by People, the Smokey and the Bandit actor had “iconic film memorabilia in the form of replicas of the cars he drove during some of his most famous films.”

Naturally, the studios kept all the original cars from the films, but Reynolds loved them and what they stood for so much that he had then specially commissioned for his private collection.

“We had a family car, a Buick, that was probably the first car I drove. I also wrecked it later. But once I signed onto Riverboat (a TV series that ran from 1959-60) and got my contract with Universal, I bought a ’57 T-Bird,” Reynolds told Barrett-Jackson before his passing.

Gene Kennedy of Bandit Movie Cars Florida, a friend and business partner of the actor, has explained that the “original cars used in the movies were disposed of, due to liability reasons. Universal Studios wouldn’t allow the sale of cars that may have had some frame damage from the stunts performed.” Which was why Reynolds had them specially made instead of driving one off the set.

Burt's "big three" car movies sending a trio of icons to auction! What's your favorite Burt Reynolds ride?

The 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am from the film Hooper will be at the auction, as will his 1987 Chevrolet R30 Pickup, which was recreated from his 1981 movie Cannonball Run. As the owner of the USFL Tampa Bay Bandits, Reynolds also had a promo car created for himself for the team, a 1984 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am which will also be up for grabs.

One car that car enthusiasts will not be able to bid on is his 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am from his Smokey and the Bandit fame, which was already sold off at a 2016 auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, for a whopping $550,000.

Over the years, Reynolds has signed all his cars on tours and at various events, and most of them also feature the signatures of other actors who appeared alongside him on the big screen. All of the special vehicles are “titled and registered in Reynolds’ name.”

Kennedy has stated that the cars are “history pieces of time from the 70’s, and we want to keep them that way.”

Reynolds’ memorial service was held on Wednesday, with a private funeral for only his close family and friends scheduled for Thursday.