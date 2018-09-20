Chevy Chase Says That ‘SNL’ Isn’t Funny Anymore: ‘It Went Downhill’

According to Saturday Night Live alum Chevy Chase, the iconic show just isn’t what it used to be.

In a candid interview with the Washington Post, Chase didn’t hold anything back when discussing the show that he used to be a part of. The 74-year-old was a member of the original cast when the show first began in 1975 and stayed onboard until the following year. And even though creator Lorne Michaels just won an Emmy for the show, Chevy doesn’t think he’s all the deserving.

“I don’t want to put down Lorne or the cast, but I’ll just say … I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f***** believe it. That means a whole generation of s***heads laughs at the worst f****** humor in the world. You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse s— than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.”

Not only that, but Chase said after the first two seasons of the show, everything went downhill for Saturday Night Live.

“Why am I saying that? Because I was in it? I guess. That’s a horrible thing to say,” Chevy told the publication. “But certainly I never had more fun. I really loved it and enjoyed it. I didn’t see the same fun thing happening to the cast the next year.”

But Lorne wasn’t the only one who Chase was after. He also slammed a few former SNL cast members including Will Ferrell, who said that he’s just not funny while also alluding to the fact that it’s crazy that he makes $25 million per film. Then, he said that Tina Fey was “good” but he just didn’t understand what “all the folderol” was about with her. He did pay Kristen Wiig a compliment saying that not only was she pretty but she also had “clear cut chops.”

The last time that Chase hosted SNL was in 1997. And even though he doesn’t have the nicest things to say about the show that he got his start on, he still confessed to the Post that he wanted to host the show again and even asked Lorne Michaels if he could, but unfortunately, Michaels said he was too old to host now.

“I didn’t get it. You’re too old? We’d had many people older than me hosting. What did he mean? I’ve never understood what he meant,” Chevy shared. “Because I’d be very good, and it would be fun for an audience to see me doing that. It’s like denying that I was the guy who made this show really go that first year. It’s like taking all that away from me.”

The new season of SNL kicks off on September 29 and one thing’s for sure: Chevy Chase will not be hosting.