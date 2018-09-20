Woman Decides To Divorce Husband After Seeing The Nickname He Uses For Her While Texting His Friends

The woman's account of her marriage ending has attrated viral attention.

As soon as one wife discovered the nickname her husband had been calling her in texts to his friends, she knew the marriage was over.

The story of the bizarre divorce is gaining viral attention after an anonymous now ex-wife posted the account on the blog Mamamia. The woman described how she and her husband had grown more distant since the birth of their son two years before, and the husband started spending more time away from home.

It took a sharp turn when she heard his phone pinging with text messages one morning while he was in the shower. It was the man’s friends, trying to plan another night out after they had already gone drinking the previous night.

“Don’t think I can make it tonight. SWMBO will say no,” the man replied.

The wife asked what the nickname meant.

“It means ‘She Who Must Be Obeyed,'” he replied, casually.

The woman said the response was a “slap in the face” and was clear that he had been using the nickname with friends for quite some time.

“I was mortified,” she wrote. “And I knew in that moment, there was no coming back from that.”

The marriage fell apart, with the text message being the final straw.

Her account gained viral attention, with the U.K.’s The Sun picking up on the account, which is not the first time the tabloid has shared a story of a marriage falling apart because of a text message. Earlier this year, The Sun shared a similar account of a woman who during a family vacation had to borrow her mother-in-law’s phone to send a birthday message to her own mother.

But when she picked up the phone, a text message came through from her sister-in-law that pulled up a hateful ongoing conversation about the woman, making fun of her weight and her epilepsy.

“Her mother-in-law then referred to her as ‘a lazy cow’ and who was thankfully ‘pulling her weight this year.’ The angry sister-in-law then blamed her brother for marrying an epilepsy sufferer, by adding ‘it’s his fault he knew when he married her she had them’ and ‘I don’t know how he puts up with her.'”

It’s not just text messages destroying marriages. The newspaper also noted that the video game Fortnite has been causing a rift in marriages, with the addicting multi-player game being cited in 200 divorces so far and experts saying the game’s “drug-like qualities” could be responsible for up to 5,000 breakups.