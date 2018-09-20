Heidi Klum Slams Rumors That She’s Engaged After Being Seen Wearing Massive Diamond Ring: ‘I Wear Big Rings’

Heidi Klum is setting the record straight after she was seen wearing what looked like an engagement ring on her ring finger at Monday night’s Emmy Awards and then again on Tuesday night’s episode of America’s Got Talent.

Not surprisingly, rumors that she and boyfriend, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, had gotten engaged began spreading. However, the German supermodel, 45, says that that couldn’t be further from the truth and the fact that she donned the massive sparkler to begin with, has to do with her line of work in the entertainment industry.

“I don’t know why everyone keeps saying that. Everyone is asking me. When you do what I do, you wear a lot of fashion. A lot of jewelry. I always look for something that goes with the outfit. So, I wear big rings,” she told People.

As beautiful as the diamond ring may be, Klum admitted that she doesn’t actually get to keep it, as it was just a loan.

“There is nothing more to it than that. Tomorrow I have to give it back. Sad,” she said.

The fashion designer and Kaulitz, 29, first struck up dating rumors back in March after they were seen lip-locked on the set of AGT. It wasn’t until May that the couple finally made their official debut at the Cannes amfAR Gala.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she gushed. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good,” she added.

Despite their age difference and the fact that they’ve only been together for a short time, Klum recently referred to her beau as “the love of my life” after she recalled the time Canadian-born rapper, Drake, hit her up, hoping to go on a date with her a week after she and Kaulitz began dating.

“Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose. You know what I mean? He was basically like a week too late. Someone who I know knows him, and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me. And I was like, Oh my gosh, this is so weird. But then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

Aside from her gig as a judge on AGT, Klum recently announced that she would stepping down from her judging and hosting duties on Bravo’s Project Runway along with Tim Gunn. The two are reportedly joining with Amazon for their own show.