Melania Trump Reportedly ‘Embarrassed’ Over Stormy Daniels’ Comments About Donald’s Penis Per ‘Hollywood Life’

It’s an unlikely scenario that neither Melania Trump, nor Donald probably saw coming as he made his bid for the presidency. Stormy Daniels is speaking out about her alleged affair with the president, and it’s not all nice, and it’s not very vague either. In fact, Daniels goes into great detail about the affair, especially about the size and shape of the president’s genitals.

So as Stormy’s remarks about Trump’s penis looking like the character Toad from Super Mario Bros. (“A d*** like the mushroom character in Mario Kart”) went viral on social media, the first lady has reportedly been left feeling a mix of embarrassment and anger. This is what a source revealed to the Hollywood Life.

“Melania feels embarrassed over the disgusting remarks made by Stormy regarding the Donald’s penis. Melania feels like Stormy’s description of his penis is rude, disrespectful and just plain wrong. Melania is furious over the ridiculous statements and she wishes Stormy would be quiet and go away.”

The last time that there was a sex scandal involving the U.S. president was Bill Clinton. However, in those days, Monica Lewinsky never came forward with a graphic description of Clinton’s genitals, so this sort of publicity about Trump is unprecedented.

Melania and Donald Trump body language: Are couple united after Stormy Daniels drama? https://t.co/N1STWKmV9A pic.twitter.com/TiPj5YjeII — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 15, 2018

While Melania has yet to make any sort of public acknowledgment of the affair or its effects on her and the marriage, sources reveal that it’s been “hard” for her to deal with everything. Plus, we all know very well that she is a protective mother to Barron, who is probably old enough to understand the Stormy drama.

Plus, this is probably all just the beginning, as Daniels is set to release her book, Full Disclosure, in October. The book is reportedly going to chronicle the following, according to the Sun.

“[Stormy’s life] from a rough childhood in Louisiana onto the national stage, and the events that led to the nondisclosure agreement and the behind-the-scenes attempts to intimidate her.”

And of course, the book details her affair with Trump and infuses her reactions to the encounter, which includes words like “the least impressive sex I’d ever had,” as well as saying she was “annoyed.”

For those who are wondering why the book is so graphic, Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti has the answer.

“Stormy went into such graphic detail because she remains frustrated as to those who still question whether she is telling the truth. She is tired of Trump, (lawyer Rudy) Giuliani and others lying about what happened.”

It’ll be interesting to see how many people buy Daniels’ book, and what kind of new information will be revealed after it’s released to the public.