Hottest Photos Of Sol Perez, Argentina’s Sexiest Weather Girl, Greeting Spring On Instagram

Each year, Argentinian weather forecaster, Sol Perez, greets spring with a series of sexy photos posted online.

South of the equator, spring has sprung, and in Latin America that means the sexiest weather forecaster in Argentina is going through her annual ritual of greeting spring in sexy, and skimpy, outfits. Sol Perez is a big personality in Argentina, Uruguay, and much of Latin America. She always seems to somehow be involved in whatever the hot program is; whether it be a dancing, variety, or a talk show, Perez usually winds up making an appearance. She has been described as having a bubbly personality, being off-the-charts sexy, but also very socially conscious and outspoken regarding topics she is passionate about. Also, when it comes to her job of delivering the weather, she is all business.

As was reported at Bola VIP, Perez is back to doing something that began a few years ago as a goof, but has now become an event many people look forward to. As spring approaches south of the equator, Perez begins posting pictures of herself online in outfits that reflect the coming season until spring arrives, and then she starts posting the bikini pics and shots in other revealing outfits showing plenty of skin. They always draw a lot of attention for her, and for whatever project she is working on outside of her main gig.

Perez is regularly seen modeling, and has been in the debates over who has the best backside in the world. Perez has always taken great pride in her bum, and has insured it to the tune of $100,000 as confirmed by Metdaan. That figure isn’t one she pulled out of thin air. She had an insurance company actually appraise her butt, as reported at The Chive, and the figure they came up with was a cool $100,000, or almost $4,000,000 Argentinian pesos at the current exchange rate.

In a recent series of photos posted to her Instagram account, Perez did a striptease of sorts, starting off fully clothed, and removing a piece of clothing with each subsequent photo. In others she has chosen to go with sexy revealing outfits, but the nicer the weather gets, the more often she goes straight to the bikini photo. Her fans on Instagram don’t seem to be complaining about it at all, as piles of comments lauding her physical assets can be easily found, and a fair amount also give her kudos on her fashion sense and shoes which are always a topic of conversations way down south.

There is no telling how long Perez will keep up her welcoming spring photo series, but whatever season it is, she is always keeping the internet sexy with plenty of steamy photos to entertain her fans when she isn’t on-air. In a short time, the annual rankings of the world’s sexiest female weather forecasters will be coming out, and this may be the year Perez finally takes the top spot.