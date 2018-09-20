‘The Young And The Restless’ Icon Eric Braeden Shares Heartwarming Family Reunion

Soap star Eric Braeden, who portrays the nefarious patriarch Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless, reunited with some extraordinary people recently.

Inquisitr reported last week that Braeden announced he’s taking a month off for a vacation back to his home country — Germany.

Of the extended trip, the actor said, “We take very few vacations in daytime because the show is on every week. Going for two weeks is just not worth it [when you add in] travel time and jet lag. It’s just not worth it. I’m going to visit relatives and friends while I’m there.”

Now he’s sharing some lovely moments from his trip back home on Twitter. Today he posted a picture of himself with three other similarly handsome men. He captioned the image, “with my brothers.”

It’s lovely to see Braeden is already getting to visit with his family like he wanted to during his vacation across the ocean. Several times throughout his adventure in Germany, the author of I’ll Be Damned:How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America’s #1 Daytime Drama, shared the details of the countryside where he grew up. His fans have thoroughly appreciated all the beautiful glimpses of his life that Breaden shared while he’s been out of the country.

With my brothers pic.twitter.com/9gZA8kT3jB — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) September 19, 2018

On fan tweeted her appreciative response writing, “Holy smokes! “Good looking” runs in the family! And there are 4 of you guys?!! be still my heart.” Many fans felt similarly, but one was quick to point out that the actor stood out even amidst such a great looking set of brothers tweeting, “All are very nice looking, but Eric you ice the cake! BEST LOOKING for sure!!”

Another said the scene tugged at her heartstrings. She wrote, “This is so wonderful it brings tears to my eyes. You are very lucky to have all your brothers in your life. Family is everything! Peace and love.”

Am where I grew up! Country roads! Hope you are all well! pic.twitter.com/eqUHt5Vp5d — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) September 9, 2018

Speaking of brothers, The Young and the Restless spoilers from Inquisitr reveal that Victor may find that he has another brother in Genoa City. The fact that his new half-brother could also be his sworn enemy Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) doesn’t set too well with The Moustache.

Whether or not Victor and Jack turn out to both be the sons of the genuinely evil Albert Miller remains to be seen. No matter how that storyline plays out, something crazy will happen with Victor since he’s gone for the entire month of September enjoying a much-deserved vacation.