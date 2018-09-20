Snoop Dogg Slams Donald Trump And Kanye West On-Air In Expletive-Filled Outburst

The rapper bashed The President and his famous supporter on a SiriusXM radio show.

Snoop Dogg “dropped it like it’s hot” on the SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation during an exclusive interview in their New York studio, according to Billboard.com.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., has never been shy about publicly speaking out regarding his aversion to President Donald Trump. Last year, the West Coast rapper even had a clown-like effigy of No. 45 shot in the head during a graphic video for his song “Lavender.”

Here is a clip showing a portion of the music icon’s interview with DJ Suss One. (Warning: this video is NSFW.)

“I don’t give a ****. I tell ’em straight up, ****. If you like that ****, you **** racist. **** you and **** him. Now what? He drew the lines. Before him, there were no lines. Everybody was everybody, we respected everything, we didn’t trip,” he said.

The 46-year-old hip hop legend has reposted a series of memes poking fun at Kanye West’s support for the President in recent months and it seems the situation is escalating, says Billboard.com, who quoted Snoop as saying, “Kanye too. Don’t forget about him too. **** you too,” Snoop declared. “Throw him in the bag, he right with them ****.”

Snoop Dogg sends a message to Kanye West for his support of President Trump: "F— you" https://t.co/XiH9pEJhWt pic.twitter.com/xcw5AQIZMV — billboard (@billboard) September 20, 2018

West has been complimentary in regard to POTUS, who some see as a polarizing figure on the subject of racial relations. Notably, West has been photographed wearing a red cap with the President’s “Make America Great Again” slogan inscribed on it.

“Just as a musician, African-American, a guy living out in Hollywood, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me. And then told me every time that I said I liked Trump that I couldn’t say that out loud or my career would be over,” West said to Jimmy Kimmel in August. He said it took him a year and a half to have the confidence to put on the hat, no matter what the consequences.

Trump saw the Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview with Kanye, and tweeted out, “Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH.”

Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH. One new and great FACT – African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in the history of our Country. So honored by this. Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

Toward the end of Snoop’s interview with SiriusXM, conversation turned to his 2011 appearance on Comedy Central‘s “Roast of Donald Trump.” The rapper implied that he was not paid for his appearance. Comedians and celebrities like Seth MacFarlane, Gilbert Gottfried, Larry King, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were also commentators on that show.

The full SiriusXM interview with Snoop Dogg arrives on YouTube this Sunday, 23 September.